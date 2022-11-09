The stats just keep coming in Nintendo's latest financials. This time the focus is on its amiibo line and just how much it has sold since they were first launched in 2014.

Nintendo as of 30th September 2022 has now shifted a whopping 77 milion NFC figures - based on franchises like Mario, Donkey Kong, Splatoon and Super Smash Bros. It hasn't shared any details beyond this.

Some of Nintendo's latest amiibo releases were based on games like Splatoon 3 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The Smash line still has a number of figures to be released as well. amiibo made their debut during the 3DS and Wii U generations and eventually made the move across to the Nintendo Switch.