Nintendo has just released another new firmware update for the Switch - bumping the system up to Version 15.0.1.
This one resolves a few issues including one problem causing an error code when playing DLC on a unit that's not your primary console. It also fixes an issue preventing screenshots during certain in-game scenes on select games. And as usual, it comes with general system stability improvements.
Here's what's included via Nintendo's official support page:
Ver. 15.0.1 (Released October 31, 2022)
- Resolved an issue causing Error Code: 2181-1000 to appear when playing DLC from a console other than your primary console.
- Resolved an issue preventing screenshots during specific in-game scenes for some games.
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.
Nintendo Dataminer OatmealDome has taken a closer look at this latest update and it appears the "bad words list" has been updated:
This update follows Version 15.0.0, which was released earlier this month: