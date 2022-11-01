Nintendo has just released another new firmware update for the Switch - bumping the system up to Version 15.0.1.

This one resolves a few issues including one problem causing an error code when playing DLC on a unit that's not your primary console. It also fixes an issue preventing screenshots during certain in-game scenes on select games. And as usual, it comes with general system stability improvements.

Here's what's included via Nintendo's official support page:

Ver. 15.0.1 (Released October 31, 2022)

- Resolved an issue causing Error Code: 2181-1000 to appear when playing DLC from a console other than your primary console.

- Resolved an issue preventing screenshots during specific in-game scenes for some games.

- General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

Nintendo Dataminer OatmealDome has taken a closer look at this latest update and it appears the "bad words list" has been updated:

A rude phrase telling someone to “shut up” in katakana (ダマレ) was also added to the Japanese bad words list.



The web browser and system apps that use it were updated, probably for bug fixes + stability.



Other updated system modules include bsdsockets, ns, am, and nim. — SpookmealDome 🎃 (@OatmealDome) November 1, 2022

This update follows Version 15.0.0, which was released earlier this month: