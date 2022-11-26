If you're still enjoying Minecraft on a regular basis and happen to also be a fan of the Nickelodeon series Avatar, you might be interested in this upcoming cross-promotion.

Mojang has announced it will be bringing Avatar Legends DLC to the Minecraft Marketplace on December 6th. As you can see in the promotional artwork below, there'll be some familiar skins up for grabs.





Can you master the four elements?



Avatar Legends DLC coming to the Water 🌊 Earth🌱 Fire 🔥 Air 💨Can you master the four elements?Avatar Legends DLC coming to the @MinecraftMarket on December 6th! pic.twitter.com/oRvcq3SvRy November 24, 2022

This is the only game news we've heard about Avatar in recent times. An unannounced standalone game titled Avatar: The Last Airbender has also surfaced on multiple occasions throughout 2022, but there's still no official announcement. Ubisoft's fighting game Brawlhalla recently got some Avatar characters, too.