Konami has revealed its earnings report for the first six months of the year and the results aren't pretty. Despite the release of some titles with which we have had a lot of fun - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection doing a lot of lifting on the 'some' there - the company reported a 34.4% drop in earnings.

This finding came courtesy of Kantan Games CEO @serkantoto, with the video game consultant noting that Konami's profits reflect the company's recent poor performance in the world of mobile apps - particularly those in the Yu-Gi-Oh! series.





Their profit in gaming (they have other businesses) crashed 34.4% in the first half of the fiscal year-on-year.



Recent mobile games flopped, i.e. the latest Yugioh app.



Anyone who keeps an eye on the amount of Yu-Gi-Oh! content out there may be slightly surprised by this report - it seems that a new card-playing mobile game is released every other month. And yet a loss in profits of almost 35% is not to be taken lightly.

Of course, Silent Hill is on the horizon. We recently heard about Konami's Silent Hill 2 remaster for the PS5 and the company is reportedly still working on many projects within the franchise elsewhere.

Then again, what difference will this really make? Silent Hill has never been a particularly big hitter for Konami and it is very unlikely that a remaster is going to make too much of a dent in that profit loss.

Could it maybe be time to shift the focus away from the fog and release another Metal Gear Solid...please?