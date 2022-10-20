Last night, Konami finally lifted the lid on its plans for the Silent Hill franchise and, as expected, there's nothing of any real note for Switch owners; we're really quite sad.
However, one interesting and fun little discovery made the rounds on Twitter shortly after the presentation. It turns out that the producer for the Silent Hill franchise going forward, Motoi Okamoto, was previously employed at Nintendo, working on a number of titles for the GameCube, DS, and Wii.
Joining the company in 1999, Okamoto's first project was the Gamecube launch title Luigi's Mansion, where he served as Library Support. He then went on to assist on projects such as Pikmin and Pikmin 2, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and Super Mario 64 DS. His biggest role came in 2006 when he served as the director of Wii Play.
Okamoto left Nintendo in 2008 to form his own independent studio called Entersphere, which developed the action-strategy title Army Corps of Hell for the PlayStation Vita. He left in 2018 and subsequently joined Konami, where he now serves as the driving force behind Silent Hill.
It's a fascinating journey for Okamoto and we wish him all the best at Konami!
What do you make of Okamoto's involvement with the Silent Hill franchise? Let us know with a comment!
"M-M-M-Maria?" - Luigi
I don't know about Luigi's Mansion, but the pikmin's death wails definitely traumatized me as a young child.
i hope the silent hill f protagonist does a lil dance when they find a key item
That's an immensely amusing coincidence. I'm not interested in Silent Hill myself (though would definitely like to play the original 2 at some point) but this is a lovely bit of news and I wish him all the best!
Also I really hope we get this moment referenced in the new game now that he's in charge.
@Anachronism The Pikmin dying never really bothered me...except for when Captain Falcon pointlessly killed like 20 of them in the Subspace Emissary and showed no remorse, but that just made me more PO'd than traumatized, lol. (I'm surprised that cutscene hasn't become a meme--it's comical how messed up it is.)
Luigi's Mansion, on the other hand, was legitimately pretty unnerving. Particularly when fighting the child ghosts like Chauncey, or the Nana when she starts chasing you in her rocking chair. The noises the fat ghost in the kitchen makes are also disturbing.
It saddens me to see Nintendo veterans like this move on, as I would love another genuinely scary Luigi's Mansion game that isn't just cartoony shenanigans.
@Not_Soos To be fair, Pikmin was literally the first console game I owned, and I was 5 or 6 at most. Still feel too bad throwing the little guys into the meat grinder...err carrot juicer? to actually finish the games, though.
Haha, that is kind of funny. Hell I'd love a Silent Hill-like psychological horror thing featuring Luigi as the main character.
I think it’s funnier that it’s the guy who made wii play
I assume "Library Support" means in charge of implementing APIs (libraries) for other programmers and/or designers to use, although that sounds oddly specific as a title. Basically he was a programmer. I always like to see programmers take more creative roles like he did, they understand far more than other disciplines when it comes to the technical demands of any given feature they request, so they can be more realistic and keep scope in check, although that's not always the case.
Whatever horrors await ahead, they CLEARLY won't expect the protagonist to bust out a vacuum cleaner. Roll over, Doom.
@Expa0 plot twist: Luigi's Mansion is about a guy with ptsd from a government job. It's the ghosts haunting his repressed memories from when "Big Brother" had him invade a family home and kill everyone and collect "due taxes". Not directly with a gun, but indirectly by sucking out all their life energy after reading their minds and hearts to find their weak spots.
Dark stuff.
I did mean it as a joke, but I'm not going to claim that any similarities with real life events are purely unintended and coincidental.
That’s funny but not totally out of place. I love Luigi’s Mansion 3 but I would admit that I miss how the original was seriously a little creepier. The blackout event unnerved me when I was a kid. The game nailed the dark environments and the ghosts were more threatening.
Pretty hilarious development I guess after this were getting an M rated look into Luigi’s psyche
As far as I'm concerned there's only one game in this series. So get that man back so we can finally have a Luigi's Mansion sequel
@Fizza - I am one that feels like remakes and originals should be treated as different games. So Konami should consider porting the Classics over to new hardware regardless.
Hmmm… from Pikmin and Luigi’s Mansion to Silent Hill. Not seeing much of a connection but I find it humorous and I love all those series.
Now we need a remake on switch
Next you're gonna tell me the Silemt Hill f protagonist is gonna use a vacuum cleaner and have a ghost dog.
I mean, the water wraith is straight out of Silent Hill already, so that doesn't surprise me at all.
It is still the most terrifying thing in all of gaming ...Well, at least while you're without any purple Pikmin. The Submerged Castle, man ...Absolute nightmare fuel.
I think the franchise is in good hands so I wish him all the best.
Is that why the Luigi's mansion series got watered down? The main guy left? Bring him back!!!! Luigi's mansion turned into ghost minions and rabbids
Thats pretty cool, I wish him all the best.
