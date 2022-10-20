Last night, Konami finally lifted the lid on its plans for the Silent Hill franchise and, as expected, there's nothing of any real note for Switch owners; we're really quite sad.

However, one interesting and fun little discovery made the rounds on Twitter shortly after the presentation. It turns out that the producer for the Silent Hill franchise going forward, Motoi Okamoto, was previously employed at Nintendo, working on a number of titles for the GameCube, DS, and Wii.





That man knows horror Interesting tidbit: the producer of Silent Hill f is Motoi Okamoto, who was previously at Nintendo and worked on games such as Luigi's Mansion, Pikmin 1+2 and more https://t.co/8SW2hlGZIa That man knows horror pic.twitter.com/iAZ0UHlqt1 October 19, 2022

Joining the company in 1999, Okamoto's first project was the Gamecube launch title Luigi's Mansion, where he served as Library Support. He then went on to assist on projects such as Pikmin and Pikmin 2, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and Super Mario 64 DS. His biggest role came in 2006 when he served as the director of Wii Play.

Okamoto left Nintendo in 2008 to form his own independent studio called Entersphere, which developed the action-strategy title Army Corps of Hell for the PlayStation Vita. He left in 2018 and subsequently joined Konami, where he now serves as the driving force behind Silent Hill.

It's a fascinating journey for Okamoto and we wish him all the best at Konami!

What do you make of Okamoto's involvement with the Silent Hill franchise? Let us know with a comment!