A new Nintendo Switch bundle is heading out for retail in Japan next month, combining the console and a digital copy of Nintendo Switch Sports.

Right in time for the addition of the hotly-anticipated golf mode to the game, the bundle will be swinging for shelves from 16th December for ¥37,980 (around £226).

On top of the Switch (with Neon Red / Blue Joy-Cons, of course) and a copy of the game, the bundle also includes a one-year subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. This latter addition is bound to be a success with the inevitable boom in Switch Sports sales over the festive period. Nothing screams Boxing Day quite like a virtual round of 18 with the pals.

[任天堂HP]12月16日（金）発売、Nintendo Switch「Nintendo Switch Sports セット」の情報を掲載しました。

Nintendo Switch本体・『Nintendo Switch Sports』（ダウンロード版）・レッグバンドに「Nintendo Switch Online」12か月（365日間）利用券（無償特典）が付いたすぐに遊べる本体セットです。 — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) November 22, 2022

While the bundle currently appears to be unique to Japan, we can't help but get feelings of the Wii's release all over again. True, the 'full' version of Nintendo Switch Sports has been a long time coming, but its Wii Sports-like simplicity means that it is made for some family-friendly festive play.