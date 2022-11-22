Following on from a Japanese commercial last week that said the Nintendo Switch Sports golf update would be arriving in "late November", we've now got an official confirmation.

Nintendo has locked in a 28th November release date for the golf update. This update will come packed with 21 holes from the Wii Sports series. There'll also be casual competition options and an eight-player 'Survival Golf' mode.





The Get ready to grab that iron & step up to the tee!The #NintendoSwitchSports Golf update will arrive on 11/28, and will include a total of 21 holes from the Wii Sports series. Swing to avoid elimination in Survival Golf, or enjoy some casual competition with friends and family! pic.twitter.com/yzhn7NQBUv November 22, 2022

Once again, this is a completely free update - provided you own a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports. You can get a recap about this update in the original announcement video below:

Yesterday, Nintendo also announced it would be releasing Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course on December 7th: