Following on from a Japanese commercial last week that said the Nintendo Switch Sports golf update would be arriving in "late November", we've now got an official confirmation.
Nintendo has locked in a 28th November release date for the golf update. This update will come packed with 21 holes from the Wii Sports series. There'll also be casual competition options and an eight-player 'Survival Golf' mode.
Once again, this is a completely free update - provided you own a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports. You can get a recap about this update in the original announcement video below:
Yesterday, Nintendo also announced it would be releasing Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course on December 7th: