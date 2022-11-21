Start your engines folks, because Nintendo has announced that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 content will launch on December 7th, 2022.
As a reminder, the DLC will be available on its own, but if you're a member of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, you can access Wave 3, along with Wave 1 and Wave 2, for no additional cost:
As for what courses will be included in Wave 3, we've got Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii, Rainbow Road from Mario Kart 7, Boo Lake from Mario Kart Super Circuit, Berlin Byways from Mario Kart Tour, Rock Rock Mountain from Mario Kart 7, Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS, London Loop from Mario Kart Tour, and Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour.
Here's your look at the full line-up so far (yes, we're only half way through!):
Maple Treeway and 3DS RR, this is going to be amazing
Cool to be able to play the 3DS tracks. However, comparing these tracks to the original MK8, in terms of graphics, is still a big disappointment.
All tracks part of the possible "leak", though the leak suggested Maple Treeway to be in the 6th wave instead.
Not complaining though! Maple Treeway is one of my favorite tracks and one of the most aesthetically beautiful tracks in the series.
Maple Treeway and Rainbow Road 3DS are enough to cement it as a great pack and some of the others are pretty good too.
Are these tracks confirmed? I was hoping for some other Super Circuit track. Hopefully they've made Boo Lake something special.
This is looking to be my favorite wave yet. Every track (save for maybe Tour’s) looks incredible, and that MUSIC!! I can’t wait to hear Rock Rock Mountain with live instrumentation.
I can see a future pack including Rainbow Road from Mario Kart: Double Dash. You know, format it like the N64 Rainbow Road, and make it into a 3-Section race, with it being one whole lap. Or you could make it three laps, if it's good enough.
Maybe throw in a new Legend of Zelda track, lifted from Breath of the Wild, where the Champion Link rides on his Master Cycle Zero.
RAINBOW ROAD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I didn't know Alpine Pass had another name (Rock Rock Mountain), I'm assuming it's a different name in varying territories?
Now we can finally have a full cup of just Rainbow Road, neat.
I hope we get Toad's Factory from Wii. It's one of my favorite tracks in the series. Especially with that music.
A very good selection of tracks though it's really sad that we're half way through the pass and there's no Double Dash. Most excited for GBA Boo Lake.
@BigBluePanda A big chunk of Mario Kart 7's tracks had alternate names between regions. The 2 Wuhu tracks, Melody Motorway, Alpine Pass, Piranha Plant Pipeway, Wario's Galleon and Koopa City.
This is such a good lineup. Maple and Rock Rock will be great to play on switch
Looking forward to play on Peach garden, only Delfino Square left and all my favorite tracks from DS are in 8 deluxe!
Hoping for for Double dash cources in the future
