Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Start your engines folks, because Nintendo has announced that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 content will launch on December 7th, 2022.

As a reminder, the DLC will be available on its own, but if you're a member of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, you can access Wave 3, along with Wave 1 and Wave 2, for no additional cost:

As for what courses will be included in Wave 3, we've got Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii, Rainbow Road from Mario Kart 7, Boo Lake from Mario Kart Super Circuit, Berlin Byways from Mario Kart Tour, Rock Rock Mountain from Mario Kart 7, Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS, London Loop from Mario Kart Tour, and Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour.

Here's your look at the full line-up so far (yes, we're only half way through!):

Are you looking forward to Wave 3 in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass? Let us know your thoughts with a comment below!