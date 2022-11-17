Horror publisher Feardemic is trying its hand with something new and unique: a point and click adventure puzzler called Papetura, launching on the Nintendo Switch on December 1st, 2022.
Created by one person over the course of six years, Papetura stars Pape and Tura (ah, we get it!) in a hand-crafted paper world that's at constant risk of burning down. With a slick runtime of around 2 hours, the game makes the most out of every scene, its world bursting with character and detail.
Here's some official info from Feardemic:
Lend your hand to two little creatures, Pape and Tura, whose house is in danger of burning down. Explore the mysterious world shrouded in shadow and light, hand-crafted in its entirety out of paper. Marvel at the simple beauty of the unfamiliar, yet strangely inviting place you find yourself in as you point and click your way through your adventure. Muster the courage and face the dark, flaming monsters threatening your paper paradise.
Papetura is a labor of love and a love letter to both the craft of paper modeling and to old-school adventure games. Let the game transport you into a world of imagination and immerse yourself fully in the paper fantasy as the soft and fragile music of Floex sets the mood for your journey.
Features:
Short & Sweet - Experience 2 thrilling hours of an incredibly unique point-and-click adventure.
Paper View - Observe tiny insects, strange creatures, monsters, and truly magical locations, all hand-made out of paper.
Hey, Listen! - Lose yourself in the beautiful atmospheric music made by Floex - Tomas Dvorak.
Riddle Me This - Crack the puzzles and learn more about the story and the world.
Show, Don't Tell - Experience the story without dialogue, told entirely by animation and strange noises.
Will you be grabbing this one come December? Share your thoughts on the announcement in the comments below!
Comments (6)
Impressive, this looks completely unique!
And hand-crafted, that seems absolutely mindboggling to me.
Makes me think of Machinarium visually and really loved that, will keep an eye out for physical, hopefully. Really getting in to my point and clicks now that I'm older.
Now this is the kind of thing I'd like to see in one of Nintendo's indie showcases. Absolutely beautiful and unique. I'll try to grab it when I can.
This looks beautiful. Definitely a buy. The art style alone is enough of a selling point for me. Reminds me of a Tim Burton film. I hope the Switch is able to do the art style justice. If that trailer is true to how it'll look on the Switch then I'll have nopthing to worry about.
dang this looks and sounds cool!!
Scientists have yet to discover the portal to a neighbouring universe where Sony ported Tearaway to Switch, so this should be the next best thing at the very least - with the potential to stand on par in the end. And coming from this biased tush who ranks Tearaway among the actually definitive PlayStation games, this is a big compliment.
