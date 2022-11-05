Dataminers have reportedly uncovered a brand new Pokémon in Niantic's popular mobile title Pokémon GO. What is interesting about this discovery is fans think they may have already seen this "mysterious" creature in a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer last month.

As highlighted by the Twitter account @poke_miners, a new Pokémon has supposedly been added to the mobile game with the file name "pmMystery". As further explained in the same tweet, the file is referred to as "pm1080" - which possibly means the Pokémon's number is 1080. So far, there are only 3D assets of this pocket monster.





A new Pokémon has been added with a file named "pmMystery" inside the file is it referred to as pm1080 so Pokémon Number 1080. Only 3D assets were added, no 2D yet to see.



What could this mysterious new creature be? A brand new Pokémon?A new Pokémon has been added with a file named "pmMystery" inside the file is it referred to as pm1080 so Pokémon Number 1080. Only 3D assets were added, no 2D yet to see.What could this mysterious new creature be? pic.twitter.com/e6e6CMDjiT November 4, 2022

Fans have also done some digging and linked this same Pokémon with one featured in a 14-minute Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gameplay overview trailer, which was released last month on 6th October.

Oh wow. It’s hard to make out, but this was visible in a recent Pokémon Scarlet & Violet trailer. It was likely left in the trailer by accident. pic.twitter.com/DJeKoYSsto November 4, 2022

And the last thing to report for now is the new assets from this update! Check it out and thanks for following along! Stay tuned to our In-Depth/Digging Deeper later this week! pic.twitter.com/0Y9LnvEa8g October 31, 2022

As you can kind of see, there's definitely something similar looking hiding behind the text in the above video. Pokémon Scalet and Violet launch later this month on 18th November, so we probably won't have to wait too long to find out what this new creature is if it is the real deal.

You can see every Pokémon officially announced for the new generation in our guide below: