Dataminers have reportedly uncovered a brand new Pokémon in Niantic's popular mobile title Pokémon GO. What is interesting about this discovery is fans think they may have already seen this "mysterious" creature in a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer last month.
As highlighted by the Twitter account @poke_miners, a new Pokémon has supposedly been added to the mobile game with the file name "pmMystery". As further explained in the same tweet, the file is referred to as "pm1080" - which possibly means the Pokémon's number is 1080. So far, there are only 3D assets of this pocket monster.
Fans have also done some digging and linked this same Pokémon with one featured in a 14-minute Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gameplay overview trailer, which was released last month on 6th October.
As you can kind of see, there's definitely something similar looking hiding behind the text in the above video. Pokémon Scalet and Violet launch later this month on 18th November, so we probably won't have to wait too long to find out what this new creature is if it is the real deal.
You can see every Pokémon officially announced for the new generation in our guide below: