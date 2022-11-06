Alongside the reveal of the new Ghost-type Pokémon Gimmighoul, The Pokémon Company has also confirmed the new generation games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be linking with Niantic's mobile title Pokémon GO in 2023.

There's no exact release date for this rollout just yet, so keep an eye out for an update in the near future.





Mr. Jacq and Professor Willow have joined forces to figure out how to catch them. Stand by for future announcements about their research results.



❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/YbRYyZsI1R Roaming Form Gimmighoul has been spotted in the world of @PokemonGOApp Mr. Jacq and Professor Willow have joined forces to figure out how to catch them. Stand by for future announcements about their research results.❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet November 6, 2022

Serebii.net notes how you will eventually be able to link Pokémon GO with Scarlet and Violet to unlock Gimmighoul's "Roaming Form" in the mobile game.

The fine print in the same video announcing this news also mentions the following details - including some info about Pokémon Home compatibility:

- You cannot send Pokémon from Pokémon directly to the Pokémon Scarlet or Violet games.

- Support for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet is expected to be added to Pokémon HOME after the games' release. Please wait for more details to come in future announcements.

