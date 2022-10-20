Ever since Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS) was announced for Switch back in May's Indie Showcase, we have been eagerly awaiting news on when the immensely popular wobbly experience would be leading the charge onto the small screen - if you can really call that a charge. Today we have learned not only that the game is set to come out on 3rd November, 2022, but also what changes have been made in porting the release to Switch.

In a tweet from developers @LandfallGames, we once again got a look at the hilariously chaotic announcement trailer alongside the release date and pre-order information.





You can pre-order TABS for Switch right now over at: pic.twitter.com/VzIVftuDd0 We can finally announce that Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 3rd! ⚔️You can pre-order TABS for Switch right now over at: https://t.co/qwXBtv7EJr October 20, 2022

Following this announcement, the studio also shared a blog post in which it details how the Switch copy of TABS will differ from those which have come before it. As is to be expected, there have needed to be a number of sacrifices in the transfer from larger processors to that of the Switch - we now know that the Simulation and Legacy Campaigns have been removed as well as a number of different in-game units, for example.

On top of this, the post explains that a number of levels from the game have had to be 'redesigned and rebalanced', with Landfall stating, 'They are still in the game but different from other versions, however, we think they’re just as great!'

For further details on all of the changes, we recommend checking out Landfall's blog post in full.

Even with all of the necessary changes, we remain impressed by the trailer - it's difficult not to be smiling when looking at those little guys do their wobbly march. Further still, Landfall has announced that all versions of the game will receive a new Map Creator feature on 3rd November which adds the following:

- Landscape sculpting and painting tools

- Ability to place and manipulate various objects on your map

- Ability to add various hazards on your map

- A Trigger system, activating effects or various dispensers

- Six map themes to choose from

- Three different types of weather to choose from for your map

If the Steam ratings are anything to go by (98% positive across 88,048 reviews at last count) there is a lot to look forward to here. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is currently available to pre-order from the US eShop for $17.99, and we imagine that it won't be long before other regions follow.

