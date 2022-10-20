Ever since Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS) was announced for Switch back in May's Indie Showcase, we have been eagerly awaiting news on when the immensely popular wobbly experience would be leading the charge onto the small screen - if you can really call that a charge. Today we have learned not only that the game is set to come out on 3rd November, 2022, but also what changes have been made in porting the release to Switch.
In a tweet from developers @LandfallGames, we once again got a look at the hilariously chaotic announcement trailer alongside the release date and pre-order information.
Following this announcement, the studio also shared a blog post in which it details how the Switch copy of TABS will differ from those which have come before it. As is to be expected, there have needed to be a number of sacrifices in the transfer from larger processors to that of the Switch - we now know that the Simulation and Legacy Campaigns have been removed as well as a number of different in-game units, for example.
On top of this, the post explains that a number of levels from the game have had to be 'redesigned and rebalanced', with Landfall stating, 'They are still in the game but different from other versions, however, we think they’re just as great!'
For further details on all of the changes, we recommend checking out Landfall's blog post in full.
Even with all of the necessary changes, we remain impressed by the trailer - it's difficult not to be smiling when looking at those little guys do their wobbly march. Further still, Landfall has announced that all versions of the game will receive a new Map Creator feature on 3rd November which adds the following:
- Landscape sculpting and painting tools
- Ability to place and manipulate various objects on your map
- Ability to add various hazards on your map
- A Trigger system, activating effects or various dispensers
- Six map themes to choose from
- Three different types of weather to choose from for your map
If the Steam ratings are anything to go by (98% positive across 88,048 reviews at last count) there is a lot to look forward to here. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is currently available to pre-order from the US eShop for $17.99, and we imagine that it won't be long before other regions follow.
Will you be picking up TABS? Wobble down to the comments and let us know!
[source twitter.com, via landfall.se]
Comments (10)
That's cool! TABS is a fun game that I've put a couple of hours into. Hopefully, the performance is alright; I even ran into some framerate issues running it on my system. It's graphically simple, but there's a lot of stuff going on in the background.
Tried it on gamepass and did not like it at all. Somehow I confused it with a very similar pc only game.
Nintendo of America just posted a 'launch trailer' for it that says it's out now... I guess someone messed up there.
Now update TABG cowards
According to my son who is a massive fan of the game, he wasn't impressed with the amount they have removed from the game, it's a shame they couldn't just give you the option to tick a box to add everything even if it ends up running at 10 fps, 20 soldiers on each team isn't a battle it's more of a bar fight!
@RichyM my son was all excited until we read on their website a few weeks ago about some of the compromises and he completely lost interested in it and just plays it on Xbox, which crashes all the time anyways. I just got a steam deck and I think he is jealous and I might be getting another for him, so he will have tabs that way instead.
@RichyM Disappointing to hear. Was rather interested in this when I first heard about it but removing half of the battle for fps is a hard pass for me then.
It’s a bit disappointing that they had to remove so much.I’ll probably wait until it goes on sale to get it.
Better not to get this on switch too underpowered
given the low entry cost, I'll give it a go.
