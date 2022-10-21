Nintendo has announced it will be adding the original Mario Party game and Mario Party 2 to the Nintendo Switch N64 service on November 2nd.
Mario Party first made its debut here in 1998/99 and the sequel followed in 1999 in Japan and the year 2000 here in the west. These Switch versions of the game will both be supported by Switch Online functionality and also support four players.
Here's the rundown about each game from Nintendo's official PR:
Mario Party:
Mario Party launched for the Nintendo 64 system in 1999 and was the original party-starter for the series! In this classic four-player party game, you’ll join Mario and friends across nine action-packed Adventure Boards and 56 minigames in colorful multiplayer* (or solo!) competition.
Mario Party 2:
Keep the party going with Mario Party 2 and celebrate like it’s the year 2000 all over again! Mario and his Mushroom Kingdom friends return for another round of Bowser-bashing board-game action, complete with fancy costumes, new Adventure Boards and minigames.
Of course, to join in on the fun, you'll need to have a subscription to Nintendo's Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. This gives you access to N64 games, Sega Mega Drive / Genesis titles and also additional DLC content in certain Switch games. Japan will also be receiving the same two games on November 2nd.
The remaining titles in Nintendo's current batch of N64 NSO games include Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, Excitebike 64 and also GoldenEye 007. Japan will be getting Harvest Moon 64, too.
Here's the list of games still on the way to the service in 2022 and 2023:
- Read more - Best Mario Party Games Of All Time
What do you think of the latest games announced for the Switch Online service? Tell us in the comments.
Comments (54)
How many joy cons destroyed playing these games? I don´t have this courage, thanks.
Those wireless N64 controllers that you haven’t been able to get since they never stay in stock………..yes, now you’ll need 4 of those!
DLC for Superstars would be preferable alongside this but hopefully the release timing (both 1+2 in November) suggests Goldeneye in December.
Oh hell yes! Game night is gonna be a blast.
Whoa, two games and not one!? Slow down, Nintendo, you're being TOO generous
@Fizza @Eel @Eagly Game night boys!!!!
No online multiplayer? Disappointing.
Making up for no game in September, are we? Fine with me. It would be nice to see them pick up the pace with the dripping for once.
I'm still so happy to see the first Mario Party resurrected all these years later. I'll be shocked if there's no clear warning about those blistering (pun-intended) minigames. I'll be sure to have my cloth ready for a spin on my N64 NSO controller. Yes, I DID get one here in the states! Can't imagine playing those with a Joy-Con stick. Forget about drifting; they might break!
Thrilled that it's a double release! MP2 has been my favorite since it's release, but I'm really excited to go back and play the single player in MP1. Always thought it was a fun challenge (minus the fact you have to play slot car derby TWICE)
It's party time!
Both of them?! Nice! Just waiting for 3 now and I'm all set.
Also, this could perhaps mean GoldenEye is set for December.
@ketrac where did you read that there is no online multiplayer?
Having these is bloody great. 3 is my favourite so I'm most excited for that, but this goes a far way to making NSO worth it.
That's on Dia de Muertos here in Mexico, I know what I'll be doing that night.
I didn’t really play these much back in the day, but I really enjoyed Mario Party Superstars. I’ll be trying them out.
So which games did they remove to avoid lawsuits?
Please rebrand Harvest Moon 64 as Story of Seasons 64 and do the right thang…
So Mario Party 3 is the December game, I assume.
Is Goldeneye going to come out after the rest or be first January game?
I really wish they would just make it so you can buy games individually and release all they have instead of drip feeding it.
@Kermit1 I don’t have a subscription
@Eagly You can be the cousin that watches... lol
@Kermit1 deal
@ketrac Online multiplayer is built into the NSO N64 Emulator. If a game has multiplayer, it has online multiplayer as well. This has been known since the service launched last year, as well as how laggy it can be at times. There is not much of a reason to highlight that these games in particular have online, when it's a standard feature.
@Kvnc77 it's impossible to get one one of them. can anyone imagine four?
@Rykdrew I can hear Pedal Power, Tug O' War, and Paddle Battle beckoning you in the wind...
@Knightrider1
The Nintendo Direct stated MP3 was due in 2023 so I hope it will be the January game. I was expecting it to be MP1 in Nov, MP2 in Dec and MP3 in Jan but I guess Nintendo wanted some breathing space and not have 3 months of Mario Party so they doubled up on November and will probably release Goldeneye in December.
That is what I assumed, but it would seem odd to go Mario Party 1 and 2 and not follow it with 3, unless they skip December.
The Japan Direct said 2023 for Goldeneye - otherwise I would have assumed it would be 2022.
Obviously, things could change and maybe that is why the Japan Direct said 2023 and the others said 'Coming Soon'
Awesome. The Bomberman N64 games would be great too! Bomberman Hero, Bomberman 64 and Bomberman 64: The Second Attack that had co op!
One thing that bugged me is how they never put Mario Party 3 on Virtual Console for the Wii or Wii U when it was detestably the best entry in the N64 era
I can still feel the blisters on my hand...
Probably some of the most worthwhile additions on this dumb service, I think these still hold up great as party games.
Can you play single player or is it strictly multiplayer?
@dcstud You can play single player
Given the fact that I hated Superstars for so many reasons, I may finally dip into the Expansion Pack since I love the originals.
@Kermit1 oh wow I didn’t expect them to add both at the same time! So soon after the last game, too
I should be grateful, but I'm not;
I want Pokemon Stadium.
TWO N64 games in one month? Wow, Nintendo, you're spoiling us! Makes up for the lack of a title in September.
@Vil That's what I'm hoping for! December would be a great time to Drop Goldeneye! Plenty of people will be getting a switch for the holidays and it would be a great incentive to get NSO.
There ain’t no party like a Mario Party!
@Hajilee It would be much much more expensive if they were available individually. I get all the games on the service for £35 a year whereas the N64 games would cost £10 a game, the SNES and Genesis games would cost £8 each and NES games would cost £5.
It’s just not worth it for them to be available individually.
If I'm right, the next game to come is Mario Party 3 next year. Guess we've got a bit of a wait for that...
@Knightrider1 It could also just be that Goldeneye is coming later in Japan. I don't know why it would be, but Nintendo can be weird like that.
@alexybubble True, they also get the odd extra game. I think that will be 2023, just wondering will it be first half or second?
I’ve said it before, but I find it crazy that they are going to release it, but didn’t get it together and release on the anniversary of the game, nor were they able to come to an agreement about getting the Xbox 360 remaster released, that would have made coin for both companies and the game is pretty much done
'Hey remember how you didn't get a game in September? Yeah here's our apology'
I cannot begin to tell you how fast I shot up from my bed when checking the news this morning. I would've been content with only the first one and now you're giving me BOTH!? AAAAAAAAAH!
Also these happen to come out 3 days before my birthday which is some absolutely brilliant timing. Can't wait for November 2nd!
The chances of GoldenEye arriving in 2022 have increased considerably following the news of Mario Party and Mario Paty 2 arriving together on 2nd November.
GoldenEye could be a December release.
Or, there could be no December release just like there was no September release. Nintendo might want an empty gap between the first two Mario Party games and then dropping Mario Party 3 in January.
Japan looks set to have no game in December as the additional game from their Direct, Harvest Moon 64, was allocated to 2023. As was GoldenEye.
One possible explanation is that Harvest Moon 64 was incorrectly placed under 2023 and is in fact the December title for Japan.
GoldenEye arriving early in the West could be a type of compensation for Japan getting Harvest Moon 64 one month in 2023 when we get nothing.
Or, of course, there could be any number of other titles arriving in 2023, potentially from Rare too. Could we get Perfect Dark one month and Japan receives both GoldenEye and Perfect Dark that month?
As always, too many possibilities and no answers! We continue to wait and see.
Give us Goldeneye in December, you cowards
You want me to beg for Goldeneye in December..... no I expect you to die Mr Bond.
Awesome news, love that we're getting a double dose of Mario Party. I know what the wife and I will be doing that weekend.
Just looking at the box art makes my palm hurt..
Okay now this is epic.
Might finally subscribe 😬... But they would want that wouldn't they?
I won't touch these games! I've already been through enough pairs of Joycons that I'm not going to sacrifice any more to the original two Mario Party games. These will surely destroy them at a quicker pace.
@Rykdrew my thought's the same. Back on the N64, I broke one too many joysticks because of this series.
@dkxcalibur These games were so hard on the n64 controller. Back then I used to think they'd be better as arcade games.
@Bass_X0
Including the villainous Bowser, the guy at the party who gets way too drunk, vomits all over the carpet, and generally ruins everyone’s night.
@Bass_X0 Yeah I've heard that argument a lot and I can see the thought process. But do you really think people would buy EVERY game on the service? Half the games on there are ones the general public doesn't even know about. I think it would be much better to buy the games you want, and them have them. Basically it's all subjective, but put simply I don't think the service is suddenly worth it because it has NES tennis and pinball. Also the prices vary per person, but for me on Wii U I could get all the N64 games I wanted for 20 dollars, on Switch I'd have to pay 80 dollars every year and then one day they'll just disappear.
Tap here to load 54 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...