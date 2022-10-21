Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has announced it will be adding the original Mario Party game and Mario Party 2 to the Nintendo Switch N64 service on November 2nd.

Mario Party first made its debut here in 1998/99 and the sequel followed in 1999 in Japan and the year 2000 here in the west. These Switch versions of the game will both be supported by Switch Online functionality and also support four players.

Here's the rundown about each game from Nintendo's official PR:

Mario Party:

Mario Party launched for the Nintendo 64 system in 1999 and was the original party-starter for the series! In this classic four-player party game, you’ll join Mario and friends across nine action-packed Adventure Boards and 56 minigames in colorful multiplayer* (or solo!) competition.

Mario Party 2:

Keep the party going with Mario Party 2 and celebrate like it’s the year 2000 all over again! Mario and his Mushroom Kingdom friends return for another round of Bowser-bashing board-game action, complete with fancy costumes, new Adventure Boards and minigames.

Of course, to join in on the fun, you'll need to have a subscription to Nintendo's Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. This gives you access to N64 games, Sega Mega Drive / Genesis titles and also additional DLC content in certain Switch games. Japan will also be receiving the same two games on November 2nd.

The remaining titles in Nintendo's current batch of N64 NSO games include Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, Excitebike 64 and also GoldenEye 007. Japan will be getting Harvest Moon 64, too.

Here's the list of games still on the way to the service in 2022 and 2023:

What do you think of the latest games announced for the Switch Online service? Tell us in the comments.