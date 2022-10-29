If you've been holding out for a complete version of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl containing the base game and all additional DLC, it seems you're in luck. A physical 'Ultimate Edition' has now been spotted for pre-order.
According to the box art, this version will include "all additional DLC characters, stages, costumes, voice acting and items". It's apparently releasing next month on November 11th for $39.99 USD at Best Buy. A Japanese physical release is also up for pre-order on Play-Asia.
Here's a look at the Ultimate Edition, courtesy of Twitter user @Wario64:
The DLC characters included are Garfield, Shredder (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Jenny Wakeman (My Life As A Teenage Robot), Hugh Neutron (Jimmy Neutron) and Rocko (Rocko's Modern Life). This version will also include all patches and quality-of-life improvements.
Would you be interested in this Ultimate Edition of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl? Comment below.
[source gonintendo.com]
Comments (12)
I’m guessing this means no more DLC, then. I know the game fell off the map really quickly and it will always be unfavorably compared to Smash, but it was fun in its own right.
Aside from TMNT and Spongebob, I'm morbidly curious at how well-known and recognizable the other characters are in Japan.
Dang, was hoping for one more Avatar character. Oh well. Having three is relatively plenty!
An ultimate edition is kinda cool, I might pick this up for the kids at some point.
Considering how it's basically the same price-point as the base game, I'll probably pick this up if/when it comes over to Ireland (I'm a simple man with fighting games: if there's an arcade mode, I will most likely play it until the end of time).
The soft confirmation of no more major updates does sting quite a bit, especially when the premise is as cool as it is, but NASB was neat little gem that I hope is remembered fondly in the coming years.
Plus it gave us Garfield in a competitive fighting game which I just think is hilarious.
Sooo that’s it then? If so that is a small/odd roster. Why only two ninja turtles? Why not more folks from LoK? (actually just give me an LoK fighting game). I have the base game but not sure if I care to buy the dlc.
@Fizza @thesilverbrick There are now three Nickelodeon Kart Racers games on Switch, so if this really is the end of the DLC, I'd say we're likely to get a sequel in the next couple of years. It may even already be in the works.
Glad I waited, I'll be picking up the Ultimate Edition from Best Buy.
Mabey I should play the PS5 version (PS Plus) first and see if it's worth owning a physical copy.
Everyone is Here! Colors weave into a spiral of flame... oh wait, wrong Ultimate.
Dang, no more dlc, kinda sucky they added jimmys dad instead of jimmy tho.
This game could have done well, with a lower price (Which multiple devs said was a bad idea but they couldn’t do jack) and having to play catch up due to low budget given for said game, it’s sad because nick gave more budget for a mobile game then this. And they were going to have colors if nick hadn’t limited to canon outfits so, yeah!
This game had the stuff, but they got messed over by nick.
@Not_Soos I hope so, I'd kill to see some Fairly Odd Parents representation!
I guess that means no more new content unless theyre gonna release are more ultimater edition
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...