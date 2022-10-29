If you've been holding out for a complete version of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl containing the base game and all additional DLC, it seems you're in luck. A physical 'Ultimate Edition' has now been spotted for pre-order.

According to the box art, this version will include "all additional DLC characters, stages, costumes, voice acting and items". It's apparently releasing next month on November 11th for $39.99 USD at Best Buy. A Japanese physical release is also up for pre-order on Play-Asia.

Here's a look at the Ultimate Edition, courtesy of Twitter user @Wario64:

The DLC characters included are Garfield, Shredder (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Jenny Wakeman (My Life As A Teenage Robot), Hugh Neutron (Jimmy Neutron) and Rocko (Rocko's Modern Life). This version will also include all patches and quality-of-life improvements.

Would you be interested in this Ultimate Edition of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl? Comment below.