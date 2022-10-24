Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope launched last Friday to significant positive reception, garnering a solid score of 8/10 in our own review.
A day one patch was made available for the title, as is seemingly the norm these days, but its contents are so exhaustive, it's probably worth while checking it out for all the lowdown. Ubisoft itself states that the update is not mandatory, but highly recommended.
So without further ado, here are the full patch notes:
Exploration Bug Fixes
- Implemented various framerate fixes.
- Fixed an issue where Heroes could get stuck in a wall while in the tunnel under Woodrow’s house.
- Fixed an issue where at the end of the puzzle in the side quest “The Riddle of Barrendale Mesa”, the game could soft-lock.
- Fixed an issue where you might not receive a reward and the quest would not clear from the quest log after completing the side quest “The Riddle of Barrendale Mesa”,
- Fixed an issue where the L shaped connector would sometimes disappear from the third cirquit puzzle on Barrendale Mesa.
- Fixed an issue where NPCs wouldn’t always stop moving when the Heroes were nearby.
- Fixed an issue where Heroes could go out of bounds inside the Everbloom Tree in Terra Flora near the first Rabbid Pipe.
- Fixed an issue where Heroes could get stuck behind a tree and some rocks next to the Teleportation Flag near the Volcano entrance on Terra Flora.
- Fixed an issue where Heroes could get stuck and go out of bounds next to a Darkmess puddle on Terra Flora.
- Fixed an issue where Heroes could get stuck next to an Echo Memory inside the Sunrise Temple on Beacon Beach.
- Fixed an issue where the Armored Goomba on Beacon Beach would go missing in exploration if you lost the battle and abandoned it for later.
- Fixed an issue where the starbits would spawn very late after touching the Teleportation flag found after completing the “Icy Breath of Winter” battle on Pristine Peaks.
- Fixed an issue where you would hear continuous SFX of Rabbids laughing after exiting the second cave on Pristine Peaks.
- Fixed an issue with the silly fish respawn rate for the Victor challenge on Beacon Beach.
Battle Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Rabbid Luigi’s upgraded Technique only applied weakness to physical damage instead of all damage.
- Fixed an issue where when Rabbid Peach’s Healing Jump healed an NPC ally, the game could sometimes freeze.
- Fixed an issue when the game could sometimes get stuck if Rabbid Peach’s Healing Jump happened on a Trampoline.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the Bob-omb on the building in the “Explosive Situation” battle on Beacon Beach would spawn inside the roof of the building.
- Fixed an issue where goombas could get soft-locked if they pushed each other while exiting or entering a Rabbid pipe.
- Fixed an issue where the red and yellow spike marker wasn’t always correctly displayed when dashing multiple enemies, although the dash would damage the enemy.
- Fixed an issue where the big Goomba from “A Truly Ginormous Goomba” on Beacon Beach wasn’t dealing enough damage.
- Fixed an issue where players would receive an error message and a crash after inspecting Midnite with Beep-0 in the “Midnite Library” battle on Pristine Peaks.
- Fixed an issue where if a Lone Wolf was attacked with a Fire super effect and survived, it would continue to make noise for longer than intended.
- Fixed an issue in the “Hide n’Squeak” questline battle, where the game would crash if you activate the Spark Screech next to the Darkmess eggs.
- Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash when Bedrock jumps after the Heroes attack her in the “A Blast Through The Bedrock” battle on Palette Prime.
- Fixed an issue where Bedrock would sometimes go into T-Pose after jumping in the “A Blast Through The Bedrock” battle on Palette Prime.
- Fixed an issue where Darkmess Eyes could sometimes spawn out of reach for many heroes during the “One Angry Wiggler” battle on Terra Flora.
- Fixed an issue where if a Hero landed on a cauldron during the “Spout Forth” battle, they could get stuck there.
- Fixed an issue where breaking barrels in the “Foul Attraction” battle on Terra Flora could cause the game to crash.
- Fixed an issue where the battle during the “Quest For Courage” questline on Terra Flora could soft-lock if you threw a sphere from the cauldron out of bonds without having it explode.
- Fixed an issue where Electric Traps in the “A Foul Windmill Blows” battle on Barrendale Mesa would not display the damage they did appropriately.
- Fixed an issue where a Riptide could get stuck in a wall in the “The Desert Riptides” battle on Barrendale Mesa if it was pushed there with a Gust effect.
- Fixed an issue where an enemy that would chase heroes to retaliate after being attacked could cause the game to freeze.
- Fixed an issue with a platform in the “Magikoopa Mayhem” battle on Barrendale Mesa where Heroes could get stuck.
- Fixed an issue where if a Magnafowl uses its technique on one of Bowser’s summoned Mecha Koopas and they explode, the technique would keep going.
- Fixed several issues during the final battle.
- Fixed an issue where the game could crash when a barrel was broken in the “King of Darkmess” battle.
- Fixed an issue where the game could soft-lock during the enemy turn in the “Deep, Dark Secret” battle.
General Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes force a quit after opening the map following a battle.
- Fixed various issues that could cause the game to crash.
- Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes force a quit after pressing the Home button on any loading screen.
- Fixed an issue where the voices would sometimes continue and overlap the following cinematic if you skipped a cinematic by pressing A.
- Fixed issues where buttons pressed in quick succession would cause various problems.
User Experience
- Fixed an issue where Rabbid Mario’s “I’m back!” was cut to “I’m” in the Prologue questline.
- Fixed a text display issue for Spanish-speaking players.
- Fixed an issue where VFX was not played correctly during the “A Foul Windmill Blows” battle.
- Fixed an issue where Spark voices were missing during the last phase of the prologue.
- Fixed an issue where SFX for the Red Coin Challenge on Beacon Beach was poorly equalized.
- Fixed an issue where SFX was missing when the Heroes used ladders.
- Fixed an issue where SFX was missing when a Squashette was summoned.
- Fixed an issue with some sequences of the Beacon Beach cinematic that were missing.
- Fixed an issue where ambient music would be too loud during exploration and combat on Barrendale Mesa.
- Fixed an issue where some NPC Rabbid voices were missing on Terra Flora, Barrendale Mesa, and Palette Prime.
- Fixed an issue where you could not hear audio in the Echo Memory menu.
Be sure to let us know in the comments how you're getting on with the game so far!
