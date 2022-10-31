It is quickly becoming a universally acknowledged fact that at some point in our lives, all of us will become a playable skin in Epic Games' Fall Guys. After releasing the strange collaboration between Star Trek and Alien last month, the online knock-out game is set to expand its references even further into space (and time, for that matter).
In a gameplay trailer published today (thanks, Go Nintendo), Epic Games announced that Doctor Who would be the latest franchise to enter the world of Fall Guys, with a BBC collaboration bringing in new skins and emotes.
Fans have often debated which Doctor is the best (clearly it's David Tennant, but that's for another article), and now we can at least settle the question of which would be the best to compete in a strange, often glitching (if you're playing on Switch, at least), race across wheels, beams and slime-covered slopes - finally.
The collection includes skins of the Thirteenth, Fourth and Tenth/Fourteenth Doctors as well as a Dalek option to boot - no elevations allowed. Also available through the collaboration is a Sonic Screwdriver-wielding emote.
Each item will appear in the in-game item shop tomorrow (1st November, 2022) and will remain there until Saturday 5th. Unless you have achieved companion status with a Time Lord, it looks like you are going to want to get in quick to avoid missing out.
What do you make of this newest Fall Guys addition? Materialise in the comments below and let us know!
I neeeeeeed it. But I don’t even play Fall Guys anymore 😭
Of course they decide to add a Whittaker costume right after she was booted from the role. That's certainly some unfortunate timing right there.
These are very cool costumes though. On a side note, it'd be a cool touch if, whenever you respawn with these costumes, it has a bright yellow glow similar to when the Doctor regenerates. That'd be pretty neat.
The 13th costume is really really cute
@Fizza She wasn’t booted from the role at all. She’s the second longest serving Doctor of all time in terms of years (mostly cause of Covid) and the time was right for her to step aside. She did 3 full seasons and specials during her time, the exact same as Tennant’s first run. It’s not like she was fired.
DANG IT they keep making awesome skins in this game. Tom Baker and Daleks and Spock...
But I promised I'm not going to spend any money on this game!
Reminds me I have to watch the Peter Capaldi and Jodi Whittaker Doctor episodes. I'm soo far behind!
@nessisonett I'm thinking more of public perception. Whenever most Doctors are replaced, the general feel is sadness and remorse. When Whittaker left however, all I really saw was a lot of 'good riddance' posting which, to be honest.....I'm kind of in the same boat. Her tenure wasn't terrible per se, but compared to my personal favourite eras like Tenant's, it certainly felt as though it was lacking something.
Probably could've worded my comment better in hindsight though, no doubt about that.
@Fizza More to do with Chibnall as showrunner though. Whittaker tried her very best while given terrible scripts. Anyone that’s blaming her is doing so in completely bad faith.
@nessisonett It's true, Chibnall stuffed DW down the toilet and flushed, but weak writing can be overcome by a strong performance (see: Peter Capaldi). Whittaker wasn't the worst Doctor, but she isn't in the conversation for the best.
