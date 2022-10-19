Publisher Oddworld Inhabitants has confirmed the release date for Oddworld: Soulstorm on Nintendo Switch. For folks in the EU, you'll be able to play the follow-up to Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty later this month on October 27th. Those of you in the US, however, will need to wait just a bit longer until November 8th.

In addition, we can exclusively reveal a brand new gameplay demonstration from the Switch version of the game, featuring over five minutes of our favourite Mudoken as he ventures through several key locations in the game. We get glimpses of classic gameplay that fans will immediately recognise, including the ability to verbally assist your fellow Mudokens, but the footage also showcases some rather special cinematic moments that feel wholly new for the franchise.

Here's a reminder of a few game features straight from Oddworld Inhabitants:

- Explosive Action-Adventure Platformer: Evolving the platforming genre by adding RPG-lite elements with player agency to play as you like, whether aggressively or passively. Pickpocket enemies, loot lockers, sift through trash cans, and find hidden areas to acquire resources. Exchange resources at vending machines to get products that give you more agency in how you chose to conquer the game’s many challenges. Craft tools and weapons to use against opposing forces or arm your followers and watch the revolution ignite.

- Epic Scope: Soulstorm is a 2.9D action-adventure platformer with 15 hours of gameplay, and dozens more for achievement hunters and perfectionists. Epic environments with massive scale to explore by going into the world. - Revolutionary: A dark storyline with a twisted sense of humor that shines a light on the ironies that exist in the human condition. A cog in the corporate machine, used for meat and muscle, Abe will attempt to save them all and maybe ignite a revolution. - Completionists: Can you save every single Mudokon in the game? Can you achieve the best ending and unlock the final two playable levels? Can you scavenge every trash can and locker, kill or safely apprehend every antagonist, find every hidden area, collect every jelly? More than 3 million players have had the opportunity to do it...will you be the first on Nintendo Switch to succeed? - Multiple Endings: Soulstorm has 15 levels, with two additional unlockable levels at the end of the gameand four potential endings, each depending on your Quarma. At the end of each individual level, you receive a Quarma score, based on the number of Mudokons you save. If you succeed in saving enough Mudokons throughout all the levels, you’ll get one of the good endings. But beware: if your Quarma score isn’t high enough, you’ll get a more... dire fate! Don’t worry though,as you can always go back to any level and try to improve your Quarma to unlock the best ending.

