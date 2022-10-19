Publisher Oddworld Inhabitants has confirmed the release date for Oddworld: Soulstorm on Nintendo Switch. For folks in the EU, you'll be able to play the follow-up to Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty later this month on October 27th. Those of you in the US, however, will need to wait just a bit longer until November 8th.
In addition, we can exclusively reveal a brand new gameplay demonstration from the Switch version of the game, featuring over five minutes of our favourite Mudoken as he ventures through several key locations in the game. We get glimpses of classic gameplay that fans will immediately recognise, including the ability to verbally assist your fellow Mudokens, but the footage also showcases some rather special cinematic moments that feel wholly new for the franchise.
Here's a reminder of a few game features straight from Oddworld Inhabitants:
- Explosive Action-Adventure Platformer: Evolving the platforming genre by adding RPG-lite elements with player agency to play as you like, whether aggressively or passively. Pickpocket enemies, loot lockers, sift through trash cans, and find hidden areas to acquire resources. Exchange resources at vending machines to get products that give you more agency in how you chose to conquer the game’s many challenges. Craft tools and weapons to use against opposing forces or arm your followers and watch the revolution ignite.
- Epic Scope: Soulstorm is a 2.9D action-adventure platformer with 15 hours of gameplay, and dozens more for achievement hunters and perfectionists. Epic environments with massive scale to explore by going into the world.
- Revolutionary: A dark storyline with a twisted sense of humor that shines a light on the ironies that exist in the human condition. A cog in the corporate machine, used for meat and muscle, Abe will attempt to save them all and maybe ignite a revolution.
- Completionists: Can you save every single Mudokon in the game? Can you achieve the best ending and unlock the final two playable levels? Can you scavenge every trash can and locker, kill or safely apprehend every antagonist, find every hidden area, collect every jelly? More than 3 million players have had the opportunity to do it...will you be the first on Nintendo Switch to succeed?
- Multiple Endings: Soulstorm has 15 levels, with two additional unlockable levels at the end of the gameand four potential endings, each depending on your Quarma. At the end of each individual level, you receive a Quarma score, based on the number of Mudokons you save. If you succeed in saving enough Mudokons throughout all the levels, you’ll get one of the good endings. But beware: if your Quarma score isn’t high enough, you’ll get a more... dire fate! Don’t worry though,as you can always go back to any level and try to improve your Quarma to unlock the best ending.
Are you going to be picking up Oddworld: Soulstorm for the Switch? All o' yer, leave a comment down below and let us know!
Comments (18)
One game for the wish list, waiting for a discount. Last year I managed to get a physical copy of Oddworld Collection for $20.
I remember when this game was announced. It seemed like … A LOT, for want of a better phrase. The gameplay. The character designs. And I’ve played a couple of past games. LOVED, Strangers Wrath. Actually … off putting. That’s a great way for me to describe how I felt, when I originally saw it.
It’ll be interesting to see how this will run on the Switch. From what I remember, there was a lot going on, at times, during the trailer. A lot of characters and action.
Looks fantastic, definitely getting it on physical for Switch even though I already got it on Steam.
It's really something to see this franchise still producing new titles after being in the game for so many years.
The old PS1 game felt kind of like a "Lemmings" type game but the titles since then ranged from FPS to 3rd person adventure, and now this looks like a sidescrolling action platformer.
Really gotta give them credit for remaining so creative through the years.
@outsider83 I know what you mean by off putting.
The characters themselves aren't cute Pixar type design, they're a little more like a realistic District 8 kind of design that isn't meant to be pleasing to the human eye because they're essentially aliens.
I didn't understand much of the messaging when playing these games as a kid, but looking back it had some really good writing, especially with regard to talking about capitalism and overall government control and putting a great twist of humor into it. It's often dark but very good from what I've seen, but I haven't played all the games.
It can be hard for some people to see past the surface level that the characters don't look very attractive, but they're literally aliens lol
It looks much better than I anticipated.
Looks pretty good, even the "exodus" scenes (all those Mudokins running, climbing etc). I feared they would scrap those scenes, but they are needed for immersion.
However, the game might run poorly. Microids and THQ Nordic games always struggle. And if it is a unreal-engine game it WILL struggle on Switch. That's the first thing Nintendo should do with Switch 2: Making it 100% compatable with Unreal. 99% of modern games seem to be made in Unreal.
Definitely buying this one. Got it on PS Plus, but it’s worth the price for portability.
@Henmii the Switch was built for Unreal Engine 4. It was one of its big points of compatibility before it came out in 2017. I would imagine Nintendo will still continue to work with Epic Games on the next one too.
@Astral-Grain
One of the charms of the Oddworld series was always the butt-ugly characters: They are literally rough people living in the dirt or awful villains. One of the complains with Soulstorm was that they made the characters look to shiny and friendly, but I still think it has its rickety charm. Another complain was that the game became to serious and lost most of its humor, apart from the sound-effects.
Personally the look of the games and the idea behind the games and the message, I found that much more interesting then the super-frustrating old Prince of Persia style gameplay.
@progx
Is that true? Well, then it does a poor job. Not only are all the Unreal games struggling in handheld-mode (that's my experience anyway), but they also have this blurry Vasiline-smear (Yoshi's crafted world was made in Unreal and even that looked a bit blurry) in handheld-mode.
Well, assuming the Switch gameplay trailer is indeed gameplay from Switch and representative of visuals and performance, I will take one in physical form, please Microids.
@Henmii yes. It’s very old news, but the Nintendo Switch has full support of Unreal Engine 4. Epic Games has stated the Switch is supported on Unreal Engine 5. It’s one of the most scalable engines in gaming, it works on a wide range of hardware. Sorry it doesn’t line up with your quality, but those games using UE4 run fine for me.
Played it on PC recently and the amount of times I died, oh my Lord. I thought New and Tasty was difficult but this game is far harder or at least I think it is.
Had no idea this was coming to Switch, so that's pretty neat. While I'm sure I would love Oddworld since they're platformers, I'll unfortunately be missing out since I don't play M-rated games. Ah, well.
@Henmii This game runs on Unity.
I wanted to ask if people think it’s a game worth playing? Never played a game in its series but I have it on ps plus soo.
Are you going to be picking up Oddworld: Soulstorm for the Switch?
Ahhh, check out my avatar, yes indeedy dandy!
Tap here to load 18 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...