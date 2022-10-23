It's been another exciting week for Digimon fans - with Bandai Namco confirming it would be bringing Digimon World: Next Order to the Nintendo Switch on 22nd February 2023.
If this wasn't already enough, Digimon producer Kazumasu Habu has also confirmed in the original Japanese announcement that the Digimon team was working on multiple other Digimon projects. This might not necessarily be a surprise, but it's certainly nice to know!
Kazumasu Habu: "Currently, we have multiple Digimon game projects in the pipeline...Please look forward to the upcoming Digimon games!"
The role-playing game Digimon World: Next Order was originally released in Japan on the PlayStation Vita in 2016 and followed with a local release on PlayStation 4 in 2017. You can learn more in our announcement post:
What Digimon projects would you like to see from Bandai Namco going forward? Leave your thoughts below.
Comments (16)
Each one as half-baked and uninspired as the next.
Hope we're actually getting something that feels like it had a bigger budget than my breakfast for once..
One of these games is another Digimon Story game which they confirmed was in development years ago, and was still being worked on last year. After that, possibly another World game, but the port of another World game would be strange timewise. Hopefully a sequel to, or another game in the style of Survive is included in that list of games. Also curious if this includes Mobile games, because Digimon has had plenty of those before.
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher for europe, anyone ?
A new world similar do the digimon world on 3ds and a new cyber sleuth please!
Will they finally localize Re Digitize Decode? Not a fan of the World games but I've heard it's good and the most requested from fans, there's also another Story being developed at the moment and probably something else in the meantime
I would love to see a Digimon world collection similar to how monster rancher 1 and 2 made it to the system (iirc it was the first time monster rancher 1 was released in europe too)
rather have more tales games for the switch then digimon
A Digimon game based on Digimon Tamers. It should be a Digimon Tamers MMO for Nintendo Switch. Together working with the D-Ark digivices. I have yet to get my Guilmon D-Ark Digivice but I think I can find a solution to that. But I have the Digimon Tamers Digimon CCG cards. I even have Beelzemon and his Blast Mode cards. With customizable characters and using the Digimon cards to play in the Digimon MMO on Nintendo Switch.
@Friscobay
Where has that gotten to on Eshop?
@Friscobay There's no Europe release for that? Wow. Have a UK friend that was psyched at that game's announcement.
Another Cyber Sleuth
@xLanS3105 I even have Galantmon figure in my room too!
@Riderkicker yep. And literally zéro news since then. Justice 4 rancher !
@Nanami_Ataraxi well not in eu 4sure
@Erigen Cyber sleuth was more than adequate tbh
I'd say the uninspired IP (with developers probably crunched to hell) right now is pokemon with crystal forms and very low-end graphics but yeah...
