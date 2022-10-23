It's been another exciting week for Digimon fans - with Bandai Namco confirming it would be bringing Digimon World: Next Order to the Nintendo Switch on 22nd February 2023.

If this wasn't already enough, Digimon producer Kazumasu Habu has also confirmed in the original Japanese announcement that the Digimon team was working on multiple other Digimon projects. This might not necessarily be a surprise, but it's certainly nice to know!

Kazumasu Habu: "Currently, we have multiple Digimon game projects in the pipeline...Please look forward to the upcoming Digimon games!"

Digimon games producers Kazumasa Habu and Takahiro Yokota have a message to all Digimon fans excited for Digimon World: Next Order! pic.twitter.com/7opImklFgG October 20, 2022

The role-playing game Digimon World: Next Order was originally released in Japan on the PlayStation Vita in 2016 and followed with a local release on PlayStation 4 in 2017. You can learn more in our announcement post:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

What Digimon projects would you like to see from Bandai Namco going forward? Leave your thoughts below.