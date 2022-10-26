Companies are always adding support for various wireless devices and controllers, and this time it's Apple's turn. The latest update for iOS 16.1 has added support for the Nintendo Switch Online classic controllers.

Based on tests so far, it seems the SNES and N64 wireless controllers work. It's not been confirmed just yet if the same applies to the NES and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive wireless controllers. Here's a demo of this new feature for iOS 16.1, courtesy of developer Steven Troughton-Smith on Twitter:

Neat, iOS/tvOS 16.1 support the official BT/USB-C Super Nintendo controller for the Switch 😄 I don’t have the N64 or NES versions to test with, but I believe they are supported now too 🎮 pic.twitter.com/mfkTIHpXun October 24, 2022

These wireless controllers are supported on iOS, iPadOS 16.1, macOS 13, and tvOS 16.1. This isn't the first time we've seen a company add support for Nintendo's classic and current controllers. Valve's Steam client beta recently added support for Joy-Con. It's also previously added support for the Switch Pro Controller and classic controllers.