The Great Fairies of Hyrule love a bit of music in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and to wake up one of these lovely creatures, you'll need to seek out the Stable Trotter's drummer.

Beetz the drummer isn't the easiest fellow to find, even with a hint and a location marked on your map. But once you hear the beat of the drum, you'll be sent on a wild honey chase in the Honey, Bee Mine Side Adventure. You need to complete this quest to finish the Serenade to Cotera Side Adventure.

If you haven't unlocked Tera yet, you'll need to complete Serenade to a Great Fairy first. If you're looking for the other Great Fairy Fountains, check out our All Great Fairy Fountain Locations guide.

Here's where to find Beetz the drummer, how to find courser bee honey, and how to complete Honey, Be Mine.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Where To Find The Drummer - Honey, Bee Mine Walkthrough

Where to find Beetz the drummer and Honey, Bee Mine?

If you've spoken to Mastro and Violynne at Dueling Peaks Stable and grabbed the Serenade to Cotera Side Adventure, they should've told you that Beetz is near Kakariko Village. The exact coordinates are 2165, -1382, 0109.

Warp to Kakariko (Makasura Shrine, another tricky shrine) and jump down into the village. Follow the path to the far southeast until you reach Kakariko Bridge. You'll hear some drumming. Climb over the cliff face to your left to find Beetz beating his drum. Talk to him to get the Honey, Bee Mine Side Adventure.

How to complete Honey, Bee Mine?

Beetz wants three helpings of courser bee honey to make some honey crepes. Sounds tasty, and if you kept that honey from The Hornist's Dramatic Escape, then you're in luck. If not, follow Beetz's suggestion and head to the forest above Kakariko village.

There are a few places you can find courser bee honey, and we'll list a few below:

Where to find courser bee honey

The best place to find this less-than-common ingredient is in the forest right by Kakariko Village Chasm. It's a fairly big patch, but you should be able to find the honest easily hanging from the trees.

Another location is the Minshi Woods north of Woodland Stable on the path towards Lost Woods. The trees on the side of the road here often have honey hanging down.

Lastly, Hyrule Field has a large number of tree patches dotted around the place. The best place in this area to look for bee honey is Windvane Meadow, which is southwest of Lookout Landing.

All forests across Hyrule have a chance of spawning honey, you just need to look and listen for that distinctive buzzing. Either hop up and grab them, knock them off with an arrow, or use Ultrahand to pick them up. You'll have to fend off the bees, however.

Once you have them, head back to Beetz, hand the honey over, and claim your 100 Rupee reward. Warp back to Dueling Peaks Stable when you're ready to move on.

That's the first Great Fairy unlocked. Don't forget to check out their locations on the map in our Great Fairy Locations guide. And we have more hints and tips in our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.