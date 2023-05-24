With the return of the Great Fairies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are several sidequests you need to complete in order to meet all of them.

The first fairy you need to find is Tera, and she will grant you the ability to upgrade your armour and also tell you where to find her three sisters once you complete the Serenade to a Great Fairy Side Adventure. If you're looking for the other Great Fairy Fountains, check out our All Great Fairy Fountain Locations guide.

Here's where to find Serenade to a Great Fairy, as well as how to complete it.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Serenade to a Great Fairy Walkthrough

Where to find Serenade to a Great Fairy

Serenade to a Great Fairy is found at Woodland Stable. You'll need to have started the Potential Princess Sightings! Side Adventure to trigger this quest from popping up.

The closest Skyview Tower is Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower — in fact, the stable is directly west of it, so if you have it unlocked, warp to the Tower and then shoot yourself into the sky and descend to the west. You'll find it near Pico Pond, where you can start off the Bubbul Gems questline. Find out more about Bubbul Gems in our guide.

At the stable, speak to Penn, who is talking to Mastro and Violynne — two musicians — on a stage. This will give you the Serenade to a Great Fairy Side Adventure.

How to complete Serenade to a Great Fairy

Mastro and Violynne are concerned about the Great Fairy Tera, who resides nearby. They explain to Penn and Link that she vanished into her fountain not long after the Upheaval, and she will only reappear when she hears the sound of Violynne's violin. But the pair's carriage has broken. This is where you come in.

Make sure you have a horse out who can equip the Towing Harness and do just that by speaking to the stable manager. Then, head over to the carriage propped up by a couple of small rocks. Grab a nearby loose wheel with Ultrahand and stick it on one of the broken wheels. Do the same with the other side.

With the Towing Harness, use Ultrahand to stick it to the carriage, and then talk to the musicians to tell them that you'll take them to Tera. Then get on your horse and ride up to the Fairy. If the journey is too rickety, Mastro will comment and you'll be sent back to the Stable.

Once at the Fountain, the pair will play their music and Tera will appear. Tera will then be able to upgrade your gear by one level and mark the location of the other three fairies on your map for you.

That's the first Great Fairy unlocked. Don't forget to check out their locations on the map in our Great Fairy Locations guide. And we have more hints and tips in our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.