The four Great Fairies can be found near stables across Tears of the Kingdom's Hyrule, However, you can't just walk up to them and upgrade your armour as you please — you need to wake them up and get them out of hiding.

On the way to Gerudo Desert is the gorgeous Kaysa, and she can't be accessed until you've completed The Flute Player's Plan quest. Not only that, but you also need to have finished Serenade to a Great Fairy. You can see where all of the Great Fairies are in our Great Fairy Fountain location guide.

Here's where to find Serenade to Kaysa and how to complete it.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: How To Complete Serenade To Kaysa

Where to find Serenade to Kaysa

You'll find this Great Fairy Side Adventure at Outskirt Stable near Hyrule Ridge. It's right before the DIdogg Suspension Bridge and southwest of Hyrule Field Skyview Tower and Lookout Landing.

If you're a keen explorer — particularly in the Central Hyrule area — you may have already opened up this stable. Activate Tsutsu-um Shrine if you haven't already.

Then speak to the troupe on the stage. If you haven't found Pyper the piper yet, you should head to Highland Stable for a quest. Check out our The Flute Player's Plan walkthrough on how to do that. If the woodwind instrument is present you can think about scaling the mountains to reach Kaysa.

How to complete Serenade to Kaysa

Once again, you must bring the carriage to the Fairy, but a horse won't cut it because it's a steep mountain.

You need to use the slab of stone and the Big Wheels nearby to create a large car. Ultrahand it all together, stick the carriage on the back and then pop a Steering Stick on there so you can drive up the mountain.

The drive is a bit rickety, and if you rock the carriage too much, Mastro will complain and you'll need to start over. Just take it stead, but there's enough of a grassy path to give you a good indication of where to drive.

When you get to the Fairy, she'll burst out of the Fountain at the sound of the flute and you'll get another 100 Rupees for your trouble.

This is potentially your last Great Fairy Fountain.