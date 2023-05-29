Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Traversing across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is always a joy, but doing it on foot is not always the most efficient means of doing so.

Sure, you could hop on a horse or craft yourself a nice little cart, but wouldn't it be great if you could literally just fly wherever you want? Well, you can! And it's remarkably simple, too, thanks to a YouTube guide from 2uncle2dane.

All it takes is two Zonai fans and a Zonai steering stick and you can build your very own 'Airbike'. Sticking the three items together is a touch fiddly, as you'll need to get the angles pretty much spot on in order to keep the vehicle going relatively straight, but the good news is that once you've made it once, you can simply set it to your Autobuild list and make it again and again.

Of course, in order make use of the Airbike properly, you'll likely need to upgrade your batteries significantly, otherwise you'll probably fly for a good ten seconds or so before you come crashing back down to the ground. If you need some guidance on how to upgrade your batteries in Tears of the Kingdom, then be sure to check out our guide: