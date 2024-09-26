Welcome to our Boss Guides for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Here we're taking on the big boss of the Gerudo Sanctum dungeon. Beware, there are minor spoilers in this guide, so if you don't want to know who the boss is, hop out.

Below we've detailed the best strategy on how to beat the boss of the Gerudo Sanctum and the rewards you get for defeating it..

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Mogryph Boss Strategy

Mogryph Phase 1

We think Mogryph is quite cute, honestly. But that doesn't mean we don't need to take him down.

The fight takes place in a sandy arena with four animal statues in each corner. These are good hints as to what you can use to stop him in his tracks.

Mogryph will start by popping its head out of the sand in a random slot and swiping at you. These swipes are ranged, meaning you need to move or block them. Once he's tried to attack you a few times, he'll roar, go underground, and start circling the arena. Watch where he stops, then place an animal statue in his path to cause him to run right into it and be stunned. This is your chance to unleash your echoes and Swordfighter Form on him.

Do this twice successfully and you'll reach the second phase.

Mogryph Phase 2

Now, Mogryph can fly. Not only that, but a large part of the arena is now quicksand. Try and stick to the raised platforms where you can.

While in the air, Mogryph will send sandstorms towards you. These are slow and easy to dodge. Then, he'll fly high up. Watch where his shadow goes, and move out of the way. He'll submerge into the sand brielf,y giving you a chance to put an animal statue down so he bashes his head.

If you miss him, don't worry. He'll return to his first cycle of swiping, then charging at you, allowing you to put the statue down again and stun him. When you stun him, attack him and you'll emerge victorious.

Beating Mogryph rewards you with a Heart Container, 5 Might Crystals, and a level-up for Tri.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.