Welcome to our Full Story Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Here, we'll be covering the Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon, all treasure chest locations, and all puzzle solutions for the Gerudo Desert dungeon.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough -Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon

Gerudo Sanctum is a pretty big dungeon that involves you going in and out of the building to solve a few puzzles. Let's make sure you're not overwhelmed, then!

To start with, you'll spot a familiar face. Follow them up the ladder and you'll be in a room with climbable walls and wind. Avoid the wind and climb to the right, jump to the other wall, then climb up, Jump back left and push the boulder in front of the other gust of wind. Climb the ladder.

Activate the Waypoint and head left. grab the Flying Tile Echo and place an Echo in front of you to take the damage. Open the chest for 20 rupees. Return to the other room and head right.

Using Bind, grab the lever and pull it as far as you can, then make a mad dash to the blue gate, which is slowly closing. In the next room, Bind to the door and pull it to rotate it, opening up a new path. Open the chest for a Silver Key.

Back in the main room, unlock the north door and capture the Snake Statue Echo. In the next room, defeat the Mothulas and capture the Mothula Echo. Head through the left door, then head south to find yourself in a room with conveyor belts. Bind the boxes and pull them off, then jump over before you call into the pit.

Climb down the ladder on the other side to enter a section full of Caramadillo. Grab a Caramadillo Lv. 2 Echo as well as use Holmill to grab the Golden Egg chest. Drop down and climb the ladder on the left. Activate the Waypoint in this room and read the stone tablet — you need to find stone statues to match the required tributes to open the door in this room.

Go right by using Bind on the door, and use a Wind Cannon or Tornando to blow away the sand mounds. There's a tablet here that describes a blue elephant. Open the chest for some Rock Salt, then leave and go left. Defeat the Poe then grab the Poe Echo and the Dungeon Map, then exit to the south.

You'll find yourself outside the Sanctum. You can climb up to the hole in the wall for a bunch of rupees Otherwise, head left. Bind the pillar and pull each section until the ladder lines up perfectly, then climb it for a chest containing 50 rupees. Continue to follow the path up and right to reach the roof of the Sanctum. Blow the sand mounts away here for a Monster Stone.

Climb down the right and enter the door to go back inside the dungeon. Pull the lever and jump over to the closing door to reach the next room. if you're struggling, get rid of the Sand Piranha. Next room, use Tornando to get rid of the sand mounts and defeat the Gibdo and ReDead — grab the ReDead Echo if you don't have it, along with the Cat Statue Echo.

Move the statue to the north to access a corridor with a Waypoint. Activate it, head to the left, and through the door for a miniboss.

Gerudo Sanctum Miniboss - Bow Link?

It's "Link" again, and this time, he's got a bow, which makes him doubly annoying. Not only that, he likes to run away, a lot.

The best way of dealing with him is swarming him with Echoes and Swordfighter Form. You want to back him into a corner if you can and use Echoes as a distraction so you're not taking hits.

When he turns purple, he can fire multiple arrows at once. Keep wailing on him and you'll beat him, which will reward you with the Bow for your Swordfighter Form.

Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon - Part 2

After defeating the boss, climb up the ladder in the back and head into a room with Beetles — grab the Beetle Echo and Beetle Mound Echo. Use Swordfighter's Bow to destroy the black goo on the other side, and you'll reach a room with flame pillars.

Block the flames with Boulders and reach the back of the room for an Elephant Statue Echo and a chest containing a Small Key. Return to the hall with the stone tablet, then head back to the room with the closing door. Head right, defeat the enemies, then pull at the door to enter the next room.

You need to light all the torches in this room and you can do this by using Bind on the central flamethrower. First, destroy the wooden box with the Wind Cannon on it or remove it with Bind. Then simply grab the handle on the central flamethrower, and move it so it lights all three torches. This reveals the last tablet, which describes a bird.

The final statue is actually outside the dungeon. Warp to the outside and head right. Climb down the wall, then follow the path north. Bind the pillar to twist the ladder, and then climb to the top to get the Hawk Statue Echo.

Head back to the central room again and reread the riddle — place the Bird Statue on the left and the Elephant on the right to unlock the door. In this room, pull the plug to drain the sand, head into the room on the right, and then twist the central platform to reveal the big treasure chest and the Big Key.

Walk upstairs to reach the boss door, and unlock it. Enter, and check out our guide on how to defeat the Gerudo Sanctum boss.

After completing the Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon

When you leave the dungeon, you'll be back in Gerudo Town. The townsfolk are celebrating the disappearance of the rifts, and you'll be thanked by the chief and her daughter.

Depending on what you've already done, your next destination may be the Jabul Waters. If you've already helped the Zora out, then head to Lueberry's to make your return to Hyrule Castle Town to complete the Still Missing Quest.

