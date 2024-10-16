Welcome to our Full Story Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

In this section of our walkthrough, we're covering one of the trickier parts of the A Rift In The Faron Wetlands Main Quest — escaping the Deku Scrub Lockup.

In this guide, we'll be covering how to escape the Deku Scrub Lockup jail, as well how to get the Heart Piece and Might Crystal on the way. That way, you can get onto the Stilled Faron Wetlands Rift inside the Sweet Spot asap!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough - Deku Scrub Lockup

Zelda is thrown into the Deku Scrub Lockup after repairing the Stilled Blossu's House Rift. She's just trying to save Faron and help out Blossu to get to the Sweet Spot, guys!

Anyway, you'll watch a brief cutscene where the Deku Scrub will give you a sticky stick — not a great replacement for your Tri Rod at all. Plus, the Deku Scrubs have been eating cotton candy off of them. Gross.

You need to escape jail and get your Tri Rod back. You won't be able to use your Echoes for this section, so you need to rely on Tri's Bind to make your way through the Lockup.

Deku Scrub Lockup Walkthrough

First up, use Bind on the key on the other side of the door to bring it into the cell, then unlock the door with it. Leave the cell, then head down the left staircase.

Here's your first stealth section. The first part, you'll see a Deku Scrub walking around a big section of wooden boxes. Using Bind, make sure you move the boxes to either block toe Scrub's path or walk behind the row of boxes.

In the next part, a Scrub will swap between looking left or right. You can block his path if you want, or jump inside a pot and move, but we recommend just running past him when he's looking the other way, and hiding behind the wall to the south. Then, run to the left when he's looking right.

Next up, there are two Deku Scrub standing back to back. They rotate which cardinal direction they're looking in — one will always look the opposite way to the other. there's 20 rupees in the top left corner which you can run and grab if you're feeling brave.

Otherwise, until they're looking up and down, and run past them to the south. Then wait until they're looking left and right, then run to the left across the bottom wall. You should make it to the stairs.

Next, you're in a room with two jail cells, some decorative shrubs, and beds. There's a hidden door behind the shrubs. You can ignore it for now if you want. Or, use Bind to move the middle shrub out of the way and head inside...

How to get the Deku Scrub Lockup Heart Piece

There are two ways you can get the Heart Piece here — either you can create a staircase using the items in the room, or you can come back when you get your Tri Rod back.

If you want to tackle it the "hard" way, simply layer up the bed with a shrub, put another shrub next to the first shrub. then a table next to it with a torch on top. Lastly, put one torch next to the empty space on the bed. Climb up to get your Heart Piece.

If you had the Tri Rod, it's much easier — use a Platboom, Clouds, or whatever other platforming Echoes you have and stack them up to the top.

Back outside, if you don't have your Rod back, unlock the door on the right side of the room and move the stone bed with Bind. Hop up, grab the other stone bed, and grab the other stone bed and move it down so you create a staircase to get you up to the higher ground.

Hop up, grab the table, and Bind it. Carry it down and out of the cell, then take it to the right side of the room. Use the torches here to make a little staircase so you can hop up to the next section. Exit through the right door. You'll get your Tri Rod back here. It's all sticky, though. Lovely...

Hit the switch, and then leave. You'll be back at the start of the dungeon, so you can head down the right-hand staircase here.

In the next room, you can actually just summon enemies to scare the Scrubs throughout this room, so do that. You might get spotted, but you can summon another monster straight away to scare those scrubs away.

Keep going until you reach a room with a well, and then drop down it.

Deku Scrub Lockup Well

Inside the well, there's no going back. But freedom awaits on the other side.

First of all, there are two crates blocking the way. Use Boulders to weigh them down. Swim down, and then Bind the next two crates so you can move them out of the way and emerge out of the top. Jump up, defeat the Hydrozol, and then keep walking.

Drop down into the water and you'll find some air bubbles blowing a wooden box down. On the left, destroy the boxes to find 50 rupees on the other side.

To get to the platform on the other side, either use Wooden Boxes and build up a wall to stop the bubbles from blowing you down. Or, use a Flying Tile from the patch of grass on the left to completely ignore the bubbles.

Eventually, you'll reach a section with strong currents that you can swim against. Either build up lots of blocks to get past it, or ride a Flying Tile to the other side.

This next section is the very last — there's a Bio Deku Baba Echo for you to deal with here, so grab that. Then you'll spot two sections of air bubbles here — the first, blocking the exit, and the second hiding a Might Crystal.

If you're looking to escape, then use your boulders and boces to create a block between the sand and the air bubbles. Line up the top with the platform on the right then you can swim across without being pushed down.

Deku Scrub Lockup Well Might Crystal

This Might Crystal can be a pain to get, but there are a couple of different ways you can reach it.

One, you can either summon a Piranha Echo and bind to it. It will ignore the current and swim to the top of the air bubbles. Then, let go and swim over as fast as possible to get the Might Crystal.

Second, you can bind place a Wooden Box on the other side of the wall. As it floats up, bind to it so the floating pulls you all the way up. Let go when you reach the top and again, swim to the Crystal.

Once you escape the Deku Scrub Lockup, Blossu will greet you, and you'll be able to get to the Sweet Spot and the Stilled Faron Wetlands Rift — have a look at our guide on how to make your way through that rift. Soon enough, you'll reach your next big dungeon — the Faron Temple.

You've escaped from jail for a second time — hooray! For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our main Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough.