Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition has bumped the original game's level cap up from 60 to 99, and so we thought a quick guide to levelling up spots by level might be in order.

For this guide, we'll focus on a handful of our favourite spots to fight enemies who are easy to deal with in a Skell, as well as detailing a few other tips for getting that level up ASAP.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: How To Level Up Quickly

Before getting started on our best farming locations for each level bracket, let's first make sure you have a Skell to make the process easier, and much faster. You can follow our How To Get A Skell guide.

With this done, one of the easiest, and most obvious ways to level up faster than usual, is to find a tyrant near a fast-travel spot that's slightly above the level you want to be at. You can rinse and repeat these enemies, and any Skell — even the basic one — can make short work of then when kitted out with good weapons.

Best levelling & experience farming locations

Levelling up in the game revolves around battling, discovering new areas and opening treasures. You'll get experience for pretty much anything.

However, for battling in particular, there are a few well known spots from the original release of the game that we've tested, and they still work as they did back in 2015. So let's take a look at them, per level bracket

Level 1-30+

For this, we're looking at enemies who are slightly over that 30 limit. Once you've got your Skell, head to FN Site 120 in Primordia, as shown below.

This favourite spot from the Wii U version still works a treat, and from here you can work along the coastline and the road into inner Primordia to fight the level 30-32 Suids (daytime only) and Xiphias (in the water).

These will respawn as you work your way back up and down the grassy area and road, and all around the FN Site beacon.

There's also a much higher level enemy lurking around the end of the beach, if you fancy a bigger challenge!

Your Skell will make short work of these quickly-respawning foes, so rinse and repeat.

Level 30-50+

Make your way to Noctilum with your Skell. We're focusing on enemies that are just over that 50 mark, and who are easy to kill with your giant mech.

With this in mind, let's go to FN Site 215 and the Weeping Whitewood area, as it's full of level 52 bugs that need squishing.

Level 50-60+

You'll likely not need any help from us once you've reached this point, but once you hit level 50, it's a good idea to be clever with your time. Head to Noctilum again, this time to FN Site 206, as shown below.

From the site you can see some platforms with water to the west, Skell boost up here and you'll discover Sentinel's Nest. Both this, and the nearby Divine Roost, are good spots for level 60 Aeviters, as well as the level 90 Joker enemy.

WE JEST, PLEASE RUN AWAY FROM JOKER! Well, at least until you're level 90-ish.

Another tactic for these higher levels is to buy yourself a nice big heavy Skell with lots of money, then head to this same area.

Make sure you have a Phoenix weapon equipped, then fly into the flower you will find up here at Divine Roost.

As soon as you get low enough, a whole swarm of enemies emerge from the floor (including level 90 Joker, so take care). The idea is to drop a Phoenix and wipe out a whole bunch of level 60 Blattas with one stroke.

We'll be sure to add more farming spots as we find them, and remember to share your own favourite tactics in the comments!