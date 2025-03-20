The lovely Alex originally made this Skell video for the original release, but the info is still relevant for the Definitive Edition on Switch

Yes, yes. We know. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is an amazing game right from its opening moments, but getting your hands on a Skell, as soon as humanly possible, is understandably the most exciting aspect of the early parts of this adventure for a lot players. "Just give us the big flipping robots," is the general vibe, and we understand.

So, how exactly do you get a Skell and, more importantly, how do you get one as soon as you can in your adventures across Mira? Let's take a look at the quickest way to get a mech.

How to Get a Skell - Quickest Method

Complete Chapter 6

Getting your hands on your very first Skell requires you to reach and complete the main campaign's sixth chapter.

In order to do so successfully, you're going to want to have ranked up to around the recommended level of 23, so that you can actually accept the mission and not get burnt to a cinder.

Once you've completed Chapter 6, you'll gain access to a side mission called Skell License. You can accept this mission from Vandham in NLA.

Complete "Skell Licence"



The Skell Licence mission itself requires you to pass 8 proficiency exams, which sounds like a lot, but it's fairly trivial in practice.

Speak to Vandham (you'll be directed in-game) to get things underway.

These eight proficiency exams are designed to reflect the work of the eight different types of BLADE. Each exam is highlighted on the in-game map, and they require you to do the following:

Proficiency Exam 1 - Install a probe at FN Site 117 (Primordia).

- Install a probe at FN Site 117 (Primordia). Proficiency Exam 2 - Defeat 12 Blitz Blattas in Noctilum.

- Defeat 12 Blitz Blattas in Noctilum. Proficiency Exam 3 - Defeat Shatskikh, the Flash in Primordia's Northpointe Cove (use time change until it appears if necessary).

- Defeat Shatskikh, the Flash in Primordia's Northpointe Cove (use time change until it appears if necessary). Proficiency Exam 4 - Obtain Solar Starship Map in Noctilum's Humdrum Peaks.

- Obtain Solar Starship Map in Noctilum's Humdrum Peaks. Proficiency Exam 5 - Gather 8 Rock Armadillos in Noctilum, gather 3 Beagflea Squashes in Oblivia, and then gather 6 Multi-speckled Ladybugs in Primordia.

- Gather 8 Rock Armadillos in Noctilum, gather 3 Beagflea Squashes in Oblivia, and then gather 6 Multi-speckled Ladybugs in Primordia. Proficiency Exam 6 - Use FrontierNav to earn over 15,000 credits in a single return.

- Use FrontierNav to earn over 15,000 credits in a single return. Proficiency Exam 7 - Get the examination weapon from Tauler on Division Drive in the administrative district.

Once you've got the weapon, complete one of:

- Defeat 3 Grexes in Primordia with a trial knife.

- Defeat 3 Grexes in Primordia with a trial assault rifle, or

- Defeat 3 Grexes in Primordia with a trial longsword.

- Get the examination weapon from Tauler on Division Drive in the administrative district. Once you've got the weapon, complete one of: - Defeat 3 Grexes in Primordia with a trial knife. - Defeat 3 Grexes in Primordia with a trial assault rifle, or - Defeat 3 Grexes in Primordia with a trial longsword. Proficiency Exam 8 - Complete any of the following quests; The Handy Ma-non, The Pip-Squeak, or That's In-Credible!

We found that we'd completed two exams already before we even started the Skell Licence mission, so don't expect this one to take you as long as it might have had it leaned into combat more. Phew!

Completing all exams will, predictably enough, see you gain access to your very first Skell. It's kind of a piece of trash, and can't do any zooming around in the sky until you beat Chapter 9, but you now have your very first Skell.

Complete Chapter 9 (Flight Module)

Chapter 9 itself takes place a good while down the line in terms of level progress. The recommended level to start is 34, so maybe around 29 or 30 you can start to think about doing this one.

If you're reading lots of other guides, you may find that some folk recommend ditching this first Skell straight away. We're not entirely convinced, to be honest, and this first Skell does the job nicely in battles for a good long while and is perfect for learning the ropes and getting used to refuelling. It's cheaper to repair than a big fancy one, too!

How long until you get the Skell?

Realistically, expect to hit around 20-ish hours for a quickish player to reach the point where a Skell becomes accessible.

You'll then need quite a bit more time to complete the necessary chain of missions that take you to Chapter 9 when you'll be able to nab your Flight Module and take to the skies.

None of the flight-related stuff or mecha exams are tough to pass, either, so jump in there as soon as you unlock the option, and get Robot Jox'ing ASAP!