Mario's trusty steed is back soon in the next entry in his own platforming series, and this one's a Switch 2 exclusive. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book looks to be channelling all the cutesiness you'd expect from the green dino, with the latest trailer looking particularly lovely.

We've got high hopes for this easygoing, kid-friendly platformer, and it's coming out on 21st May 2026. In this guide, we've rounded up a selection of the best Yoshi and the Mysterious Book pre-order deals, including any pre-order bonuses and gifts being offered by Nintendo and retailers in the US and UK.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Pre-order Yoshi And The Mysterious Book

Here is a selection of retailers offering Yoshi Switch 2 pre-orders. No pre-order bonuses detailed just yet, and nothing in the US at the time of writing, but we'll update when retailers start listing the game.

(Remember, this is a Switch 2 game and won't work on Switch 1!)

Pre-order Yoshi And The Mysterious Book with eShop Credit

Alternatively, if you're looking to go digital, you can top up your eShop credit here. In fact, the digital version is cheaper (at least in the UK - £49.99 versus £58.99), so if you're looking to save some pennies and don't mind going digital, this is the way,

Just make sure to apply the credit to the account you're using to purchase the game!

