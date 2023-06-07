Nintendo has opened pre-orders for two gorgeous new Switch Joy-Con sets, meaning you can now secure your very own before they sell out!

Launching on 30th June 2023, the two new colour combinations are Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow and Pastel Purple/Pastel Green. Both options are available at retail right now, so make sure to grab a pre-order using the links below where we're tracking all the best deals and cheapest prices.

Pre-Order Nintendo Switch Pastel Joy-Con In The US

Pre-Order Nintendo Switch Pastel Joy-Con In The UK