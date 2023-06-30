Launching on 30th June 2023, two gorgeous new Switch Joy-Con sets are now available to buy.

The Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow and Pastel Purple/Pastel Green combinations are available at a variety of retailers, and we've been busy tracking all the best deals and cheapest prices so you don't have to. If you're in need of some new controllers or if you like to collect as much Nintendo hardware as you can, here's where you can get your hands on them:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Buy Nintendo Switch Pastel Joy-Con In The US

BuyNintendo Switch Pastel Joy-Con In The UK