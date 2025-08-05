Relive the golden days of handheld gaming with LEGO’s new near life-sized tribute to the original Nintendo Game Boy. This adult-focused 421-piece set captures all the iconic design details, from the D-pad and A/B buttons to the Game Pak slot. It also includes swappable brick-built cartridges and lenticular screens featuring The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Land. Whether you’re a LEGO fan, a Nintendo diehard or just looking for the perfect nostalgic display piece, this is one to grab.

The LEGO Game Boy set launches on 1st October 2025.

Where To Pre-Order LEGO Game Boy