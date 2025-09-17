Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is the next game in the Zelda series, and it's coming to Switch 2 on 6th November.
Blending the hack-and-slash style of Koei Tecmo's Warriors series with the world of Hyrule, Link and Zelda will be opening cans of whoopass once more in this sequel to Age of Calamity which gives a look behind the calamitous story explored in Tears of the Kingdom.
In this guide, we'll collect all the best Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment deals together from retailers in the UK and the US.
Pre-order Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
Here are the outlets offering Age of Imprisonment pre-orders. No bonuses from anyone at the time of writing - we'll update the guide if they appear.
Pre-order Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment with eShop Credit
If you're building a digital library these days, you may want to grab some eShop credit for Hyrule Warriors. In the UK, at least, the digital version is cheaper — £58.99 rather than £66.99 — so if that sways you, we've got eShop credit on sale in our store.
Just make sure you apply the credit to the account you're using to purchase the game!
Disappointed there's no new amiibo coming with this one? Excited for this next Zelda spin-off? Let us know in the usual place.
Has link been shown playable in this game?
Still really excited to play.
Well, NS2 boxarts definitely look cooler without the game key card banner.
I want Yunobo playable, but I will be preordering soon!
I'm rather looking forward to this one, I skipped the last one due to the frame rate so I'll be picking this up depending on performance ofc.
New trailer just uploaded to YouTube! Shows a bit of the Ancient Hero's gameplay and it looks amazing!
Crazy how this latest trailer showing the Ancient Hero soaring through the sky and weaving around the Gleeok instantly makes me go from "probably will get it" to "Take my money!!"
Zelda is back.... Link idk is gonna show up..tbh he shouldn't lore wise... But tbh they are already diverting from what's in totk with the korok hero and "zonai hero construct" they shown in the direct..... Very much a terrako and ancient wizard in age of calamity....
I still need to get Age of Calamity first.. then this when on sale later on .. would be really nice if 1 day they could put both on 1 Cartridge like Octopath Traveler or Super Mario Galaxy Bundle
Ummmmm no.... I'm kinda pissed at Nintendo right now.
