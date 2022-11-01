Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

2022 has flashed by in the blink of an eye and as we head towards the final few weeks of the year, we're still being treated to some fantastic games to enjoy on Switch.

It's not the busiest holiday season we've ever seen, but November and December still have plenty of games worth checking out. You'll find a selection of featured titles hand-picked by us below, as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching over the next couple of months. Have a browse and see if anything takes your fancy!

Harvestella - 4th November

The latest life-sim RPG from Square Enix, Harvestella arrives as a Switch console exclusive on 4th November.

This one has you tending to your crops, making friends, taking on enemies in "dynamic" combat and more while exploring the game's world through changing seasons. Perhaps the most intriguing part of all, however, is the game's underlying plot, where you'll be tasked with unravelling the mystery of 'Quietus', the season of death. Ooer.

You can learn all about the game here if you'd like more info, or grab a copy for yourself below.

Harvestella

Sonic Frontiers - 8th November

One of the most intriguing Sonic titles in a good while is speeding onto Switch very soon indeed, as Sonic Frontiers launches for the system on 8th November.

With an all-new 'open-zone platforming' system at its core, as well as a fancy battle system and skill tree to contend with, Frontiers takes Sonic in a rather different direction than we're used to. He's stranded on an ancient island and is in search of missing Chaos emeralds, but you'll need to help him take on hordes of enemies as you explore the game's five islands to find them.

If you want to learn more before securing a pre-order, make sure to check out our hands-on impressions with the game.

Sonic Frontiers
Sonic Frontiers

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - 18th November

Making us feel even older than we already do, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet introduces the franchise's ninth generation on 18th November.

This time around, trainers are invited to explore the brand new Paldea region, finding new people and Pokémon along the way. Promising a "sprawling land of vast open spaces" to discover, the new games appear to be heading in a more modern direction, allowing players to go freely back and forth between three different story routes and even take on the eight Gyms spread across the region in any order. More pre-order options for this one can be found here.

Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Pokémon Scarlet
Pokémon Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Double Pack

Dragon Quest Treasures - 9th December

Who wants more Dragon Quest spin-offs? We want more Dragon Quest spin-offs!

Yes, on 9th December, Square Enix is set to launch Dragon Quest Treasures. The game stars Dragon Quest XI's Erik and Mia – well, young versions of the pair to be exact – and takes place in the mysterious land of Draconia. Expect to be racing over open fields, scaling cliffs, and gliding over gaping chasms to search for that titular treasure.

Erik and his sister Mia live on a Viking longship, dreaming of the day they can explore the world in search of grand treasure. One night they encounter a pair of otherworldly creatures, Porcus and Purrsula, and are whisked away to a mysterious place known as Draconia - a legendary land full of treasures just waiting to be discovered. The adventure Erik and Mia have always dreamed of is finally underway!

Dragon Quest Treasures

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - 13th December

An HD remaster of Final Fantasy VII's prequel, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion lands on Switch on 13th December.

This new remaster includes all new HD graphics, renewed 3D models, an improved battle system, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, as well as a newly arranged soundtrack from the original composer, Takeharu Ishimoto. You can relive Zack Fair's tale and learn all about his connection to Final Fantasy star Cloud below.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

More Upcoming Switch Games For November And December 2022

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon. Be sure to consult our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular:

So that's it for November and December — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!