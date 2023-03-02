Bayonetta Origins

The Nintendo Switch turns six years old this month – can you believe it? – but there are still plenty of fantastic games headed to the system in the near future.

Below, we've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next couple of months, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse and see if anything takes your fancy!

Metroid Prime Remastered (Physical Edition - EU) - 3rd March

It's already been available digitally for a little while now, but don't forget that the physical edition of Metroid Prime Remastered launches in Europe on 3rd March (and is out now in the US). If you haven't secured your copy yet, you can do so below.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - 17th March

A great surprise for fans of the series when the game was recently revealed, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon launches on Switch very soon indeed.

As the title implies, this game will explore the character of Bayonetta before she became the Umbra Witch we all know and love today. You'll play as both Bayonetta's younger self, Cereza, and her very first demon, Cheshire, coordinating both using opposite Joy-Con to fight faeries and solve puzzles. It certainly sounds intriguing, and pre-orders are available now.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - 24th March

Originally set to launch in February but now pushed back to March is Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

The Switch is home to plenty of titles in this RPG series, and Atelier Ryza 3 is the latest to join the list. In this one, Ryza and her friends are living on Kurken Island when news of a sudden appearance of a mysterious group of islands in nearby waters arrives. To find a way to save her island, Ryza and her friends will set off on a final adventure surrounding the roots of alchemy.

Minecraft Legends - 18th April

A new game for Minecraft fans is headed our way very soon indeed – Minecraft Legends launches on 18th April.

The game is an action-strategy title developed by Mojang Studios that'll have you setting off on a new quest to save the Overworld from the ravenous piglins. You'll need to plan your strategy and then face off against the piglins in battle, taking on their bases during the day and defending your allies after dusk. "Lush biomes filled with treasures and perils" are promised in this one – now it's just down to you to go and save the world.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp - 24th April

After a year of waiting, the Switch revival of Advance Wars is just around the corner.

Re-Boot Camp is a remake of both Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, both of which first launched on the good old Game Boy Advance. If you've never experienced it before, players command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield, taking down enemy squads and capturing towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace.

More pre-order options are available here.

More Upcoming Switch Games For March And April 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

Souldiers
Souldiers3rd Mar 2023
Demon Gaze EXTRA: Day One Edition
Demon Gaze EXTRA: Day One Edition3rd Mar 2023
Little Witch Nobeta - Day One Edition
Little Witch Nobeta - Day One Edition7th Mar 2023
void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 - Deluxe Edition
void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 - Deluxe Edition7th Mar 2023
Record of Agarest War
Record of Agarest War9th Mar 2023
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (Multi-Language)
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (Multi-Language)9th Mar 2023
Record of Agarest War Limited Edition
Record of Agarest War Limited Edition9th Mar 2023
Sainan Tantei Saiga [Deluxe Edition] (Multi-Language)
Sainan Tantei Saiga [Deluxe Edition] (Multi-Language)9th Mar 2023
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising10th Mar 2023
Mato Anomalies
Mato Anomalies10th Mar 2023
Hidden Objects Collection - Volume 4
Hidden Objects Collection - Volume 410th Mar 2023
DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos10th Mar 2023
Crazy Chicken: Traps And Treasures
Crazy Chicken: Traps And Treasures10th Mar 2023
My Life: Pet Vet
My Life: Pet Vet10th Mar 2023
Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix
Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix16th Mar 2023
Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL (Multi-Language) for Nintendo Switch
Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL (Multi-Language) for Nintendo Switch16th Mar 2023
SIGNALIS
SIGNALIS17th Mar 2023
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Deluxe Edition
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Deluxe Edition17th Mar 2023
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
Lost Words: Beyond the Page17th Mar 2023
Peppa Pig World Adventures
Peppa Pig World Adventures17th Mar 2023
Remnant: From the Ashes
Remnant: From the Ashes21st Mar 2023
Gunbrick: Reloaded
Gunbrick: Reloaded23rd Mar 2023
Ravensburger Rush Hour - Deluxe Edition
Ravensburger Rush Hour - Deluxe Edition23rd Mar 2023
Super Hydorah
Super Hydorah23rd Mar 2023
Sword of the Necromancer
Sword of the Necromancer23rd Mar 2023
Crazy Chicken Kart 2
Crazy Chicken Kart 223rd Mar 2023
Ravensburger Memory
Ravensburger Memory23rd Mar 2023
Sushi Bar Express
Sushi Bar Express24th Mar 2023
Kraken Academy!!
Kraken Academy!!24th Mar 2023
Sushi Bar Express
Sushi Bar Express24th Mar 2023
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator - Al Forno Edition
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator - Al Forno Edition28th Mar 2023
Train Life: A Railway Simulator - The Orient-Express Edition
Train Life: A Railway Simulator - The Orient-Express Edi...28th Mar 2023
The Rumble Fish 2
The Rumble Fish 228th Mar 2023
Horror Tales: The Wine
Horror Tales: The Wine28th Mar 2023
Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition
Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition30th Mar 2023
The Last Worker
The Last Worker30th Mar 2023
Norn9: Var Commons
Norn9: Var Commons30th Mar 2023
DREDGE: Deluxe Edition
DREDGE: Deluxe Edition30th Mar 2023
Super Puzzle Pack 2
Super Puzzle Pack 230th Mar 2023
Windjammers 2
Windjammers 230th Mar 2023
Winning Post 10 [Anniversary Premium Box] (Limited Edition)
Winning Post 10 [Anniversary Premium Box] (Limited Edition)30th Mar 2023
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues31st Mar 2023
Eldest Souls
Eldest Souls31st Mar 2023
Clea: Complete Collection
Clea: Complete Collection31st Mar 2023
Demon's Tilt
Demon's Tilt31st Mar 2023
Hello Neighbor 2
Hello Neighbor 231st Mar 2023
SkateBIRD
SkateBIRD31st Mar 2023
Hello Neighbor 2 - Imbir Edition
Hello Neighbor 2 - Imbir Edition4th Apr 2023
Curse of the Sea Rats
Curse of the Sea Rats6th Apr 2023
GrimGrimoire OnceMore - Deluxe Edition
GrimGrimoire OnceMore - Deluxe Edition7th Apr 2023
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest10th Apr 2023
Front Mission 1st - Limited Edition
Front Mission 1st - Limited Edition13th Apr 2023
Cult of the Lamb Deluxe Edition
Cult of the Lamb Deluxe Edition14th Apr 2023
Cult of the Lamb Standard Edition
Cult of the Lamb Standard Edition14th Apr 2023
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection14th Apr 2023
Process of Elimination - Deluxe Edition
Process of Elimination - Deluxe Edition14th Apr 2023
The Pathless
The Pathless18th Apr 2023
God of Rock
God of Rock18th Apr 2023
Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut - 10th Anniversary Edition
Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut - 10th An...20th Apr 2023
DNF Duel
DNF Duel20th Apr 2023
Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery
Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery20th Apr 2023
Prinny 1.2: Exploded and Reloaded
Prinny 1.2: Exploded and Reloaded21st Apr 2023
Enter/Exit the Gungeon
Enter/Exit the Gungeon21st Apr 2023
Prodeus
Prodeus21st Apr 2023
ONI Road to be the Mightiest Oni
ONI Road to be the Mightiest Oni21st Apr 2023
Trinity Trigger
Trinity Trigger25th Apr 2023
Afterimage: Deluxe Edition
Afterimage: Deluxe Edition25th Apr 2023
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord25th Apr 2023
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax!
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax!27th Apr 2023
Toy Soldiers HD
Toy Soldiers HD28th Apr 2023
Aztech Forgotten Gods
Aztech Forgotten Gods28th Apr 2023
That's My Family: Family Fun Night
That's My Family: Family Fun Night28th Apr 2023
Nuclear Blaze
Nuclear Blaze28th Apr 2023
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III28th Apr 2023
Always Sometimes Monsters
Always Sometimes Monsters28th Apr 2023
Skabma Snowfall
Skabma Snowfall28th Apr 2023
Session Skate Sim
Session Skate Sim30th Apr 2023

New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Trust Gaming GXT 542 Muta Wireless Controller
Trust Gaming GXT 542 Muta Wireless Controller6th Mar 2023
All Combat Kit for Switch - 8 in 1
All Combat Kit for Switch - 8 in 110th Mar 2023
Car Chase Kit for Switch
Car Chase Kit for Switch10th Mar 2023
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Switch (Ancient Archer)
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Switch (Ancient Archer)10th Mar 2023
PowerA Legend of Zelda Case for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Legend of Zelda Case for Nintendo Switch17th Mar 2023
PowerA Nano Wired Controller for Switch (Animal Crossing)
PowerA Nano Wired Controller for Switch (Animal Crossing)17th Mar 2023
PowerA Nano Wired Controller for Switch (Mario Medley)
PowerA Nano Wired Controller for Switch (Mario Medley)17th Mar 2023
Wireless Light Up Pad ProSW for Switch (Black)
Wireless Light Up Pad ProSW for Switch (Black)10th Apr 2023
Wireless Light Up Pad ProSW for Switch (White)
Wireless Light Up Pad ProSW for Switch (White)10th Apr 2023

So that's it for March and April — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!