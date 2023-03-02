Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - 17th March



A great surprise for fans of the series when the game was recently revealed, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon launches on Switch very soon indeed.

As the title implies, this game will explore the character of Bayonetta before she became the Umbra Witch we all know and love today. You'll play as both Bayonetta's younger self, Cereza, and her very first demon, Cheshire, coordinating both using opposite Joy-Con to fight faeries and solve puzzles. It certainly sounds intriguing, and pre-orders are available now.

Originally set to launch in February but now pushed back to March is Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

The Switch is home to plenty of titles in this RPG series, and Atelier Ryza 3 is the latest to join the list. In this one, Ryza and her friends are living on Kurken Island when news of a sudden appearance of a mysterious group of islands in nearby waters arrives. To find a way to save her island, Ryza and her friends will set off on a final adventure surrounding the roots of alchemy.

Minecraft Legends - 18th April

A new game for Minecraft fans is headed our way very soon indeed – Minecraft Legends launches on 18th April.

The game is an action-strategy title developed by Mojang Studios that'll have you setting off on a new quest to save the Overworld from the ravenous piglins. You'll need to plan your strategy and then face off against the piglins in battle, taking on their bases during the day and defending your allies after dusk. "Lush biomes filled with treasures and perils" are promised in this one – now it's just down to you to go and save the world.

After a year of waiting, the Switch revival of Advance Wars is just around the corner.

Re-Boot Camp is a remake of both Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, both of which first launched on the good old Game Boy Advance. If you've never experienced it before, players command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield, taking down enemy squads and capturing towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace.

More pre-order options are available here.

More Upcoming Switch Games For March And April 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Remember you can also buy your Switch eShop credit and games from the Nintendo Life store. Purchases made on our store help to support the site, so thank you in advance!