Luigis Mansion 2 HD
On the lookout for some shiny new Nintendo Switch games to add to your collection? Well, you couldn't be in a better place!

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next few weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Monster Hunter Stories (Remaster) - 14th June

The original Monster Hunter Stories game is making the leap from 3DS to Switch this June, complete with all-new features. It's also included as part of a lovely new physical collection in the US:

Monster Hunter Stories is an RPG that takes the world of Monster Hunter and expands upon it in new and exciting ways! No longer are you hunting monsters, but raising them! In this deep story featuring heroes known as Monster Riders, you will live alongside monsters and form lifelong bonds with them. The first installment of the Monster Hunter Stories series returns, fully voiced in Japanese and English, with additional features such as a new museum mode where you can listen to music and view concept art, allowing you to dive even deeper into the world of Monster Hunter Stories.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - 14th June

A definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V that's been expanded with a brand-new storyline, locations and choices to make? Yes please!

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance consists of two complete story paths: experience a brand-new route, the "Canon of Vengeance" – a dramatic tale of revenge by the fallen, centered around new characters and an enigmatic cohort of demons, the Qadištu, who plot their own dark designs apart from the war of those who fight to maintain order and those who seek to defy it. Or explore the original story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the "Canon of Creation" – an eternal conflict between angels and demons, in which the protagonist fights for the world’s fate.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - 25th June

An online-focused Super Monkey Ball (but complete with solo modes too!) rolls onto Switch on 25th June:

Join AiAi and friends in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, where you and up to 16 players can compete online across multiple game modes as you aim to become Top Banana! You can also work together with your favorite bunch in 4 player cooperative mode, or slip into a wonderfully crafted story in the all-new Adventure Mode experience!

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - 27th June

It really is a month for remasters, as Luigi's Mansion 2 HD rounds up June's top offerings. Relive Luigi's excellent second adventure on Switch from 27th June:

In this visually enhanced adventure, you’ll visit the chilling locales of the eerie Evershade Valley, a place where until recently, the peculiar Dark Moon hung in the sky. According to ghost researcher Professor E.Gadd, it pacified the ghosts of the valley...that is until one night when the Dark Moon mysteriously shattered!

Now, the place is screaming and teeming with troublemaking ghosts! Can Luigi recover the missing pieces of the Dark Moon and restore peace to the valley?

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition - 18th July

Something of a dream for retro fans and anyone wanting to relive the glory days of the NES, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will test your skills on 18th July. Remember that there's a fancy physical Collector's Edition for you to consider:

Test your speedrunning skills in over 150 challenges in Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition on Nintendo Switch. Each challenge relives a memorable moment from one of 13 NES games, including classics like Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Metroid.

One Piece Odyssey - 26th July

One Piece's 25th anniversary celebration, One Piece Odyssey, finally launches on Switch on 26th July. Oh, and it comes with additional scenarios and costumes to enjoy, too!

The famed pirate, Monkey.D.Luffy, better known as Straw Hat Luffy, and his Straw Hat Crew, are sailing across the New World in search of the next island and the next adventure that awaits them. Separated from his crew, Luffy sets off on a grand, new adventure to find his friends and escape the island! Dangerous new enemies, terrifying forces of nature, and more await them! Play as various members of the Straw Hat Crew in a classic RPG set in the world of the popular ONE PIECE anime!

More Upcoming Switch Games For June And July 2024

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

Seven Days: Anata to Sugosu Nanokakan (Multi-Language)
Seven Days: Anata to Sugosu Nanokakan (Multi-Language)6th Jun 2024
Sociable Soccer 24
Sociable Soccer 247th Jun 2024
Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection7th Jun 2024
The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match
The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match7th Jun 2024
The Smurf Village Party
The Smurf Village Party7th Jun 2024
MY LIFE: FARM VET
MY LIFE: FARM VET13th Jun 2024
Zero to Dance Hero (Multi-Language)
Zero to Dance Hero (Multi-Language)14th Jun 2024
DreadOut 2 (Multi-Language)
DreadOut 2 (Multi-Language)20th Jun 2024
Seed of Life
Seed of Life21st Jun 2024
My Life: Pet Vet
My Life: Pet Vet21st Jun 2024
Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition
Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition21st Jun 2024
MONARK Standard Edition
MONARK Standard Edition21st Jun 2024
TSUKIHIME: A piece of blue glass moon: Limited Edition
TSUKIHIME: A piece of blue glass moon: Limited Edition27th Jun 2024
A Street Cat's Tale [Neko Neko Edition] (Multi-Language)
A Street Cat's Tale [Neko Neko Edition] (Multi-Language)27th Jun 2024
Tchia Oléti Edition
Tchia Oléti Edition27th Jun 2024
Radiant Tale Fanfare
Radiant Tale Fanfare27th Jun 2024
Gothic Classic Khorinis Saga
Gothic Classic Khorinis Saga27th Jun 2024
Muv-Luv / Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered Double Pack (Multi-Language)
Muv-Luv / Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered Double Pack (Mul...27th Jun 2024
DAVE THE DIVER: Anniversary Edition
DAVE THE DIVER: Anniversary Edition28th Jun 2024
SPYxANYA: Operation Memories
SPYxANYA: Operation Memories28th Jun 2024
Citizen Sleeper
Citizen Sleeper28th Jun 2024
34 Sports Games - World Edition
34 Sports Games - World Edition28th Jun 2024
Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports
Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports28th Jun 2024
Brotato
Brotato28th Jun 2024
Dreamcutter SteelBook Limited Edition
Dreamcutter SteelBook Limited Edition28th Jun 2024
Garden Simulator (Code-In-Box)
Garden Simulator (Code-In-Box)28th Jun 2024
Super Alloy Ranger
Super Alloy Ranger2nd Jul 2024
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (Multi-Language)
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (Multi-Language)4th Jul 2024
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick5th Jul 2024
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick - Limited Collector Edition
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick - Limited Collector Edition5th Jul 2024
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak: Deluxe Edition
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak: Deluxe Edi...5th Jul 2024
Ufouria: The Saga 2
Ufouria: The Saga 25th Jul 2024
Chants of Sennaar
Chants of Sennaar9th Jul 2024
Marble It Up! Ultra
Marble It Up! Ultra9th Jul 2024
ACE COMBAT 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition
ACE COMBAT 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition11th Jul 2024
Backbeat
Backbeat12th Jul 2024
Fit Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Exercise with Miku- (Multi-Language)
Fit Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Exercise with Miku- (Multi...12th Jul 2024
Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions
Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions12th Jul 2024
Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf
Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf16th Jul 2024
Hot Lap Racing
Hot Lap Racing16th Jul 2024
The Oregon Trail - Deluxe Edition
The Oregon Trail - Deluxe Edition18th Jul 2024
B-Project Ryusei Fantasia
B-Project Ryusei Fantasia18th Jul 2024
Lost Ruins
Lost Ruins19th Jul 2024
Sanabi
Sanabi19th Jul 2024
Colossal Cave
Colossal Cave19th Jul 2024
Everdream Valley
Everdream Valley19th Jul 2024
Bitmap Bureau Collection
Bitmap Bureau Collection23rd Jul 2024
Some Some Convenience Store [Limited Edition] (Multi-Language)
Some Some Convenience Store [Limited Edition] (Multi-Lang...25th Jul 2024
Tokyo Xanadu eX+
Tokyo Xanadu eX+25th Jul 2024
BITMAP BUREAU COLLECTION DELUXE EDITION
BITMAP BUREAU COLLECTION DELUXE EDITION26th Jul 2024
Itorah
Itorah26th Jul 2024
Battle of Rebels
Battle of Rebels30th Jul 2024
Wingspan: Special Edition
Wingspan: Special Edition31st Jul 2024

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Numskull Official Ghostbusters Hard Case for Nintendo Switch
Numskull Official Ghostbusters Hard Case for Nintendo Switch10th Jun 2024
Turtle Beach Atlas Air Wireless Open Back Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach Atlas Air Wireless Open Back Gaming Headset12th Jul 2024
Subsonic - Spectra Gaming Headset - Black
Subsonic - Spectra Gaming Headset - Black19th Jul 2024
Astra Gaming Headset - White and black
Astra Gaming Headset - White and black22nd Jul 2024

So that's it for June and July — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!