On the lookout for some shiny new Nintendo Switch games to add to your collection? Well, you couldn't be in a better place!

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next few weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Monster Hunter Stories (Remaster) - 14th June

The original Monster Hunter Stories game is making the leap from 3DS to Switch this June, complete with all-new features. It's also included as part of a lovely new physical collection in the US:

Monster Hunter Stories is an RPG that takes the world of Monster Hunter and expands upon it in new and exciting ways! No longer are you hunting monsters, but raising them! In this deep story featuring heroes known as Monster Riders, you will live alongside monsters and form lifelong bonds with them. The first installment of the Monster Hunter Stories series returns, fully voiced in Japanese and English, with additional features such as a new museum mode where you can listen to music and view concept art, allowing you to dive even deeper into the world of Monster Hunter Stories.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - 14th June

A definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V that's been expanded with a brand-new storyline, locations and choices to make? Yes please!

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance consists of two complete story paths: experience a brand-new route, the "Canon of Vengeance" – a dramatic tale of revenge by the fallen, centered around new characters and an enigmatic cohort of demons, the Qadištu, who plot their own dark designs apart from the war of those who fight to maintain order and those who seek to defy it. Or explore the original story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the "Canon of Creation" – an eternal conflict between angels and demons, in which the protagonist fights for the world’s fate.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - 25th June

An online-focused Super Monkey Ball (but complete with solo modes too!) rolls onto Switch on 25th June:

Join AiAi and friends in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, where you and up to 16 players can compete online across multiple game modes as you aim to become Top Banana! You can also work together with your favorite bunch in 4 player cooperative mode, or slip into a wonderfully crafted story in the all-new Adventure Mode experience!

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - 27th June

It really is a month for remasters, as Luigi's Mansion 2 HD rounds up June's top offerings. Relive Luigi's excellent second adventure on Switch from 27th June:

In this visually enhanced adventure, you’ll visit the chilling locales of the eerie Evershade Valley, a place where until recently, the peculiar Dark Moon hung in the sky. According to ghost researcher Professor E.Gadd, it pacified the ghosts of the valley...that is until one night when the Dark Moon mysteriously shattered! Now, the place is screaming and teeming with troublemaking ghosts! Can Luigi recover the missing pieces of the Dark Moon and restore peace to the valley?

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition - 18th July

Something of a dream for retro fans and anyone wanting to relive the glory days of the NES, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will test your skills on 18th July. Remember that there's a fancy physical Collector's Edition for you to consider:

Test your speedrunning skills in over 150 challenges in Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition on Nintendo Switch. Each challenge relives a memorable moment from one of 13 NES games, including classics like Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Metroid.

One Piece Odyssey - 26th July

One Piece's 25th anniversary celebration, One Piece Odyssey, finally launches on Switch on 26th July. Oh, and it comes with additional scenarios and costumes to enjoy, too!

The famed pirate, Monkey.D.Luffy, better known as Straw Hat Luffy, and his Straw Hat Crew, are sailing across the New World in search of the next island and the next adventure that awaits them. Separated from his crew, Luffy sets off on a grand, new adventure to find his friends and escape the island! Dangerous new enemies, terrifying forces of nature, and more await them! Play as various members of the Straw Hat Crew in a classic RPG set in the world of the popular ONE PIECE anime!

More Upcoming Switch Games For June And July 2024



As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

