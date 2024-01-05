Happy new year and welcome to the first of our monthly physical release round-ups of 2024!

January is usually one of the quietest months of the year for new launches, but we do have a decent number of titles launching soon that we think are worth a good look. We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Another Code: Recollection - 18th January

Another Code: Recollection contains fully enhanced versions of the Another Code games originally released on Nintendo DS and Wii, making this a perfect opportunity to jump into the series or relive your old favourites.

The two games – Two Memories and its sequel Journey into Lost Memories – feature overhauled visuals, 3D environments to explore, voice acting, new puzzles, cutscenes, music, and more. They both also include optional hints and navigation systems to help anyone new to adventure games – feel free to turn these off if you don't want the help! Pre-orders are live now:

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - 18th January

Believe it or not, The Lost Crown is the first new entry in the Prince of Persia series since 2010! Thankfully, it's coming to Switch very soon indeed.

On 18th January, you'll be able to dive headfirst into a "stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer" where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate. You'll be playing as Sargon, evolving from a sword-wielding prodigy into a legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers.

Agree with us that it's about time we were treated to a new Prince of Persia? You can pick up a copy below:

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - 25th January

Potentially the perfect opportunity for those who've never experienced the series before, or a great way to relive some key moments for those who have, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy packs in three games for the price of one.

The collection includes Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice, as well as the two previously DLC-only Special Episodes. And that's not all, because series fans can also dive into music and art libraries and an animation studio, where you can play around with character animations to recreate your favourite scenes. Pre-orders are now live:

Mario vs. Donkey Kong - 16th February

Game Boy Advance classic Mario vs. Donkey Kong is back on Nintendo Switch, launching for the system on 16th February.

Boasting all-new graphics, the game has players taking on a series of puzzles as Mario himself. The goal is to find each and every Mini-Mario, and to do that, you'll need to examine your surroundings in each level, work out the best route to move forward, and exercise the odd platforming skill or two along the way.

If you're wanting to pick up Nintendo's biggest release of the month, you can do so below. More pre-order options are also available here.

