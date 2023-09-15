The Nintendo Switch is fast becoming the ultimate Mario machine, with Mario vs Donkey Kong soon joining an already huge list of amazing Mario titles available on the system.

Pre-orders for this new game, which launches on February 16th 2024, are now live in the US and UK. We'll be keeping track of all retail options for you on this page, highlighting the best deals and cheapest prices available as and when they appear. Learn more about the game here or grab a copy now below!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Pre-Order Mario vs. Donkey Kong In The US & Canada

Here are your current options in the US and Canada:

Pre-Order Mario vs. Donkey Kong In The UK

And here are your early options in the UK (we'll add more links as they go live over the coming weeks):

Buy Mario vs. Donkey Kong With eShop Credit

If you'd rather own the game digitally, you can pre-order it from the Nintendo Switch eShop. We stock Nintendo Switch eShop credit vouchers at our very own store – if you'd like to top up your account and support our work here at Nintendo Life at the same time, you can buy some below: