It's a brand new year and Nintendo's kicking things off with a bang, giving us a brand new Fire Emblem to sink our teeth into right from the off.

Below, we've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next couple of months. There are some hand-picked highlights featured to begin with, including that new Fire Emblem and a very exciting 24th February, as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching over the next couple of months further down the page. Have a browse and see if anything takes your fancy!

Fire Emblem Engage - 20th January

Nintendo's next major release comes in the form of Fire Emblem Engage, which is heading our way on 20th January.

This next game in the series has you taking to the battlefield and summoning Emblems – including Marth, Celica and other heroes from past titles – who dwell within special Emblem Rings. By wearing these rings, you can borrow the power of these famous faces, boosting your stats or granting access to even stronger abilities. Check out our hands-on impressions of the game so far.

Digimon World: Next Order - 22nd February

Another new Digimon game is heading our way on 22nd February, giving fans another monster-collecting RPG to enjoy with more than 200 Digimon to obtain along the way.

Digimon World: Next Order has you recruiting as many Digimon companions as you can in hopes of rebuilding the Digital World, which is apparently in a "state of utter chaos" thanks to some dastardly Machinedramon. Fans will be excited to learn that for the very first time, you can actually explore the world with two Digimon companions by your side, rather than the usual one.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - 24th February

Kicking off an unbelievable 24th February is Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, an updated version of the original Kirby's Return to Dream Land on Wii (known as Kirby's Adventure Wii in Europe).

Up to four players can jump in as fan-favourite characters like Kirby, Meta Knight, King Dedede and Bandana Waddle Dee, making use of Kirby's fantastic array of copy abilities to help Magolor repair his crashed spaceship. The multiplayer fun continues thanks to the minigames included, too – Ninja Dojo and Samurai Kirby make a return in this new instalment, and you can also check out the all-new Magolor’s Tome Trackers.

Octopath Traveler II - 24th February

Next on the 24th February list is Octopath Traveler II, a sequel to Square Enix's hit HD-2D release, Octopath Traveler.

Just like in the first game, eight travellers are setting off on a brand new journey and you get to experience every character's story. This time, these stories take place in Solistia, where "diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish".

Each of the eight travellers has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more. New mechanics have also been added this time around, making it a very intriguing sequel indeed.

New and returning characters combine in yet another February 24th release, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

The Switch is home to plenty of titles in this RPG series, and Atelier Ryza 3 is the latest to join the list. In this one, Ryza and her friends are living on Kurken Island when news of a sudden appearance of a mysterious group of islands in nearby waters arrives. To find a way to save her island, Ryza and her friends will set off on a final adventure surrounding the roots of alchemy.

More Upcoming Switch Games For January And February 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

So that's it for January and February — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!