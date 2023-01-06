Fire Emblem Engage
Image: Nintendo

It's a brand new year and Nintendo's kicking things off with a bang, giving us a brand new Fire Emblem to sink our teeth into right from the off.

Below, we've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next couple of months. There are some hand-picked highlights featured to begin with, including that new Fire Emblem and a very exciting 24th February, as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching over the next couple of months further down the page. Have a browse and see if anything takes your fancy!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Fire Emblem Engage - 20th January

Nintendo's next major release comes in the form of Fire Emblem Engage, which is heading our way on 20th January.

This next game in the series has you taking to the battlefield and summoning Emblems – including Marth, Celica and other heroes from past titles – who dwell within special Emblem Rings. By wearing these rings, you can borrow the power of these famous faces, boosting your stats or granting access to even stronger abilities. Check out our hands-on impressions of the game so far.

More pre-order options are available right here.

Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition
Fire Emblem Engage
Fire Emblem Engage

Digimon World: Next Order - 22nd February

Another new Digimon game is heading our way on 22nd February, giving fans another monster-collecting RPG to enjoy with more than 200 Digimon to obtain along the way.

Digimon World: Next Order has you recruiting as many Digimon companions as you can in hopes of rebuilding the Digital World, which is apparently in a "state of utter chaos" thanks to some dastardly Machinedramon. Fans will be excited to learn that for the very first time, you can actually explore the world with two Digimon companions by your side, rather than the usual one.

Digimon World: Next Order
Digimon World: Next Order
Digimon World: Next Order
Digimon World: Next Order

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - 24th February

Kicking off an unbelievable 24th February is Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, an updated version of the original Kirby's Return to Dream Land on Wii (known as Kirby's Adventure Wii in Europe).

Up to four players can jump in as fan-favourite characters like Kirby, Meta Knight, King Dedede and Bandana Waddle Dee, making use of Kirby's fantastic array of copy abilities to help Magolor repair his crashed spaceship. The multiplayer fun continues thanks to the minigames included, too – Ninja Dojo and Samurai Kirby make a return in this new instalment, and you can also check out the all-new Magolor’s Tome Trackers.

More pre-order options are available right here.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Octopath Traveler II - 24th February

Next on the 24th February list is Octopath Traveler II, a sequel to Square Enix's hit HD-2D release, Octopath Traveler.

Just like in the first game, eight travellers are setting off on a brand new journey and you get to experience every character's story. This time, these stories take place in Solistia, where "diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish".

Each of the eight travellers has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more. New mechanics have also been added this time around, making it a very intriguing sequel indeed.

Octopath Traveler II
Octopath Traveler II

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - 24th February

New and returning characters combine in yet another February 24th release, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

The Switch is home to plenty of titles in this RPG series, and Atelier Ryza 3 is the latest to join the list. In this one, Ryza and her friends are living on Kurken Island when news of a sudden appearance of a mysterious group of islands in nearby waters arrives. To find a way to save her island, Ryza and her friends will set off on a final adventure surrounding the roots of alchemy.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & Secret Key
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & Secret Key

More Upcoming Switch Games For January And February 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

Ion Fury
Ion Fury6th Jan 2023
Raiden 30th Anniversary
Raiden 30th Anniversary13th Jan 2023
NeverAwake
NeverAwake19th Jan 2023
Yukinko Daisenpuu ~ Sayuki to Koyuki no Hie-Hie Daisoudou ~
Yukinko Daisenpuu ~ Sayuki to Koyuki no Hie-Hie Daisoudou ~19th Jan 2023
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising26th Jan 2023
OddBallers (Code-in-box)
OddBallers (Code-in-box)26th Jan 2023
Disgaea 7
Disgaea 726th Jan 2023
Summer Time Rendering: Another Horizon [Limited Edition]
Summer Time Rendering: Another Horizon [Limited Edition]26th Jan 2023
Haru Kiss
Haru Kiss26th Jan 2023
Witch on the Holy Night: Limited Edition
Witch on the Holy Night: Limited Edition27th Jan 2023
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake31st Jan 2023
Frogun
Frogun31st Jan 2023
Ayo the Clown
Ayo the Clown31st Jan 2023
Space Invaders Forever Special Edition
Space Invaders Forever Special Edition31st Jan 2023
Cuddly Forest Friends - Standard Edition
Cuddly Forest Friends - Standard Edition2nd Feb 2023
Cogen: Sword of Rewind
Cogen: Sword of Rewind3rd Feb 2023
Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights3rd Feb 2023
A Little Golf Journey
A Little Golf Journey3rd Feb 2023
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator - Al Forno Edition
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator - Al Forno Edition3rd Feb 2023
Beautiful Desolation
Beautiful Desolation9th Feb 2023
Let's Play Curling!!
Let's Play Curling!!10th Feb 2023
Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society14th Feb 2023
Prodeus
Prodeus14th Feb 2023
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line16th Feb 2023
Tales Of Symphonia Remastered Chosen Edition
Tales Of Symphonia Remastered Chosen Edition17th Feb 2023
Vampire the Masquerade Coteries and Shadows of New York
Vampire the Masquerade Coteries and Shadows of New York17th Feb 2023
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart17th Feb 2023
Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society - Standard Edition
Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society - Standard Edition17th Feb 2023
Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell – Deluxe Edition
Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle + Hell – Deluxe ...21st Feb 2023
Labyrinth of Zangetsu
Labyrinth of Zangetsu23rd Feb 2023
SIGNALIS
SIGNALIS24th Feb 2023
Mortal Shell: Complete Edition
Mortal Shell: Complete Edition24th Feb 2023
SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Extra Krusty Edition
SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Extra Krusty Edition24th Feb 2023
void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2: Deluxe Edition
void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2: Deluxe Edition28th Feb 2023
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Deluxe Edition
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Deluxe Edition28th Feb 2023
Undead Darlings: No Cure For Love
Undead Darlings: No Cure For Love28th Feb 2023
Vampire the Masquerade Coteries and Shadows of New York Collectors Edition
Vampire the Masquerade Coteries and Shadows of New York C...28th Feb 2023
Frank and Drake
Frank and Drake28th Feb 2023

New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Remember you can also buy your Switch eShop credit and games from the Nintendo Life store. Purchases made on our store help to support the site, so thank you in advance!

Amiibo Sephiroth
Amiibo Sephiroth13th Jan 2023
Amiibo Kazuya
Amiibo Kazuya13th Jan 2023
amiibo Kazuya Super Smash Bros. Series
amiibo Kazuya Super Smash Bros. Series13th Jan 2023
Nintendo amiibo Sephiroth Super Smash Bros. Series
Nintendo amiibo Sephiroth Super Smash Bros. Series13th Jan 2023
Gaming Accessory Pack for Nintendo Switch
Gaming Accessory Pack for Nintendo Switch16th Jan 2023
CYBER Gaming Wireless Controller HG for Nintendo Switch (Cobalt Blue)
CYBER Gaming Wireless Controller HG for Nintendo Switch (...31st Jan 2023
CYBER Gaming Wireless Controller Mini HG for Nintendo Switch (Camouflage Gray)
CYBER Gaming Wireless Controller Mini HG for Nintendo Swi...31st Jan 2023
Doraemon Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Doraemon: Nobita's Sky Utopia)
Doraemon Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Doraemo...31st Jan 2023

So that's it for January and February — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!