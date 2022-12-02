The turn of the year is never the busiest of times for shiny new releases, but with Nintendo's next major title just around the corner, there's still enough on offer if you're looking to treat yourself.

Below, we've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over December and January. There are some hand-picked highlights featured to begin with, as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching over the next couple of months further down the page. Have a browse and see if anything takes your fancy!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Dragon Quest Treasures - 9th December

Who wants more Dragon Quest spin-offs? We want more Dragon Quest spin-offs!

Yes, on 9th December, Square Enix is set to launch Dragon Quest Treasures. The game stars Dragon Quest XI's Erik and Mia – well, young versions of the pair to be exact – and takes place in the mysterious land of Draconia. Expect to be racing over open fields, scaling cliffs, and gliding over gaping chasms to search for that titular treasure.

Erik and his sister Mia live on a Viking longship, dreaming of the day they can explore the world in search of grand treasure. One night they encounter a pair of otherworldly creatures, Porcus and Purrsula, and are whisked away to a mysterious place known as Draconia - a legendary land full of treasures just waiting to be discovered. The adventure Erik and Mia have always dreamed of is finally underway!

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - 13th December

An HD remaster of Final Fantasy VII's prequel, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion lands on Switch on 13th December.

This new remaster includes all new HD graphics, renewed 3D models, an improved battle system, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, as well as a newly arranged soundtrack from the original composer, Takeharu Ishimoto. You can relive Zack Fair's tale and learn all about his connection to Final Fantasy star Cloud below.

Fire Emblem Engage - 20th January

Nintendo's next major release comes in the form of Fire Emblem Engage, which is heading our way on 20th January.

This next game in the series has you taking to the battlefield and summoning Emblems – including Marth, Celica and other heroes from past titles – who dwell within special Emblem Rings. By wearing these rings, you can borrow the power of these famous faces, boosting your stats or granting access to even stronger abilities. We're sure Fire Emblem Three Houses fans will be eagerly awaiting this one.

More pre-order options are available right here.

More Upcoming Switch Games For December 2022 And January 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon. Be sure to consult our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular:

So that's it for December and January — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!