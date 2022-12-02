Fire Emblem Engage
Image: Nintendo

The turn of the year is never the busiest of times for shiny new releases, but with Nintendo's next major title just around the corner, there's still enough on offer if you're looking to treat yourself.

Below, we've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over December and January. There are some hand-picked highlights featured to begin with, as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching over the next couple of months further down the page. Have a browse and see if anything takes your fancy!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Dragon Quest Treasures - 9th December

Who wants more Dragon Quest spin-offs? We want more Dragon Quest spin-offs!

Yes, on 9th December, Square Enix is set to launch Dragon Quest Treasures. The game stars Dragon Quest XI's Erik and Mia – well, young versions of the pair to be exact – and takes place in the mysterious land of Draconia. Expect to be racing over open fields, scaling cliffs, and gliding over gaping chasms to search for that titular treasure.

Erik and his sister Mia live on a Viking longship, dreaming of the day they can explore the world in search of grand treasure. One night they encounter a pair of otherworldly creatures, Porcus and Purrsula, and are whisked away to a mysterious place known as Draconia - a legendary land full of treasures just waiting to be discovered. The adventure Erik and Mia have always dreamed of is finally underway!

Dragon Quest Treasures
Dragon Quest Treasures

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - 13th December

An HD remaster of Final Fantasy VII's prequel, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion lands on Switch on 13th December.

This new remaster includes all new HD graphics, renewed 3D models, an improved battle system, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, as well as a newly arranged soundtrack from the original composer, Takeharu Ishimoto. You can relive Zack Fair's tale and learn all about his connection to Final Fantasy star Cloud below.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Fire Emblem Engage - 20th January

Nintendo's next major release comes in the form of Fire Emblem Engage, which is heading our way on 20th January.

This next game in the series has you taking to the battlefield and summoning Emblems – including Marth, Celica and other heroes from past titles – who dwell within special Emblem Rings. By wearing these rings, you can borrow the power of these famous faces, boosting your stats or granting access to even stronger abilities. We're sure Fire Emblem Three Houses fans will be eagerly awaiting this one.

More pre-order options are available right here.

Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition
Fire Emblem Engage
Fire Emblem Engage

More Upcoming Switch Games For December 2022 And January 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

River City Girls 1 & 2 (Multi-Language)
River City Girls 1 & 2 (Multi-Language)
Crysis 3 Remastered
Crysis 3 Remastered2nd Dec 2022
Othercide
Othercide2nd Dec 2022
The Cube Video Game
The Cube Video Game2nd Dec 2022
Amnesia: Later x Crowd
Amnesia: Later x Crowd2nd Dec 2022
Crysis 2 Remastered
Crysis 2 Remastered2nd Dec 2022
Lover Pretend
Lover Pretend2nd Dec 2022
Astronite
Astronite2nd Dec 2022
Cuphead
Cuphead6th Dec 2022
Kukoos: Lost Pets
Kukoos: Lost Pets6th Dec 2022
Redout 2: Deluxe Edition
Redout 2: Deluxe Edition6th Dec 2022
Moving Out (Code-in-Box)
Moving Out (Code-in-Box)6th Dec 2022
Overcooked 2 (Code-in-Box)
Overcooked 2 (Code-in-Box)6th Dec 2022
Witch on the Holy Night (English)
Witch on the Holy Night (English)8th Dec 2022
Idol Janshi Suchie-Pai Saturn Tribute
Idol Janshi Suchie-Pai Saturn Tribute8th Dec 2022
Soukai Tenki
Soukai Tenki8th Dec 2022
Adventure Academia
Adventure Academia9th Dec 2022
Death's Door Ultimate Edition
Death's Door Ultimate Edition9th Dec 2022
Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent
Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent9th Dec 2022
New Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja - T-Rex Edition
New Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja - T-Rex Edition13th Dec 2022
WRC Generations
WRC Generations15th Dec 2022
Ishu Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum
Ishu Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum15th Dec 2022
Akai Katana Shin (Multi-Language)
Akai Katana Shin (Multi-Language)15th Dec 2022
Dungeon Munchies Collector's Edition
Dungeon Munchies Collector's Edition16th Dec 2022
Postal Redux
Postal Redux16th Dec 2022
Outbreak: Contagious Memories
Outbreak: Contagious Memories20th Dec 2022
Jitsu Squad
Jitsu Squad20th Dec 2022
Witch's Garden
Witch's Garden22nd Dec 2022
Money Parasite
Money Parasite22nd Dec 2022
Mighty Goose
Mighty Goose23rd Dec 2022
RPGolf Legends
RPGolf Legends27th Dec 2022
Ultra Age
Ultra Age29th Dec 2022
Sheepo
Sheepo30th Dec 2022
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake BFF Edition
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake BFF Edition31st Dec 2022
AEW: Fight Forever
AEW: Fight Forever31st Dec 2022
My Universe: My Baby Dragon
My Universe: My Baby Dragon31st Dec 2022
Demon Gaze EXTRA: Day One Edition
Demon Gaze EXTRA: Day One Edition13th Jan 2023
NeverAwake
NeverAwake19th Jan 2023
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising26th Jan 2023
OddBallers (Code-in-box)
OddBallers (Code-in-box)26th Jan 2023
Witch on the Holy Night: Limited Edition
Witch on the Holy Night: Limited Edition27th Jan 2023
Frogun
Frogun31st Jan 2023
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
Lost Words: Beyond the Page31st Jan 2023

New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon. Be sure to consult our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular:

Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Light Gray & Yellow)
Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Light Gray & Yellow)6th Dec 2022
Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Apricot Red)
Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Apricot Red)6th Dec 2022
Kirby Switch Joy-Con Cover (Kirby 30th Anniversary)
Kirby Switch Joy-Con Cover (Kirby 30th Anniversary)18th Dec 2022
Kirby New Front Cover for Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Kirby 30th Anniversary)
Kirby New Front Cover for Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Kir...18th Dec 2022
Kirby New Front Cover for Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Kirby Horoscope Collection)
Kirby New Front Cover for Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Kir...18th Dec 2022
Kirby Card Pod for Nintendo Switch (Kirby Horoscope Collection (A)
Kirby Card Pod for Nintendo Switch (Kirby Horoscope Colle...18th Dec 2022
Kirby Switch Joy-Con Cover (Kirby Horoscope Collection)
Kirby Switch Joy-Con Cover (Kirby Horoscope Collection)18th Dec 2022
Kirby Card Pod for Nintendo Switch (Kirby Horoscope Collection (B)
Kirby Card Pod for Nintendo Switch (Kirby Horoscope Colle...18th Dec 2022
HORI Wireless HORIPAD (Yoshi) for Nintendo Switch
HORI Wireless HORIPAD (Yoshi) for Nintendo Switch31st Dec 2022
HORI Wireless HORIPAD (Peach) for Nintendo Switch
HORI Wireless HORIPAD (Peach) for Nintendo Switch31st Dec 2022

So that's it for December and January — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!