The turn of the year is never the busiest of times for shiny new releases, but with Nintendo's next major title just around the corner, there's still enough on offer if you're looking to treat yourself.
Below, we've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over December and January. There are some hand-picked highlights featured to begin with, as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching over the next couple of months further down the page. Have a browse and see if anything takes your fancy!
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Dragon Quest Treasures - 9th December
Who wants more Dragon Quest spin-offs? We want more Dragon Quest spin-offs!
Yes, on 9th December, Square Enix is set to launch Dragon Quest Treasures. The game stars Dragon Quest XI's Erik and Mia – well, young versions of the pair to be exact – and takes place in the mysterious land of Draconia. Expect to be racing over open fields, scaling cliffs, and gliding over gaping chasms to search for that titular treasure.
Erik and his sister Mia live on a Viking longship, dreaming of the day they can explore the world in search of grand treasure. One night they encounter a pair of otherworldly creatures, Porcus and Purrsula, and are whisked away to a mysterious place known as Draconia - a legendary land full of treasures just waiting to be discovered. The adventure Erik and Mia have always dreamed of is finally underway!
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - 13th December
An HD remaster of Final Fantasy VII's prequel, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion lands on Switch on 13th December.
This new remaster includes all new HD graphics, renewed 3D models, an improved battle system, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, as well as a newly arranged soundtrack from the original composer, Takeharu Ishimoto. You can relive Zack Fair's tale and learn all about his connection to Final Fantasy star Cloud below.
Fire Emblem Engage - 20th January
Nintendo's next major release comes in the form of Fire Emblem Engage, which is heading our way on 20th January.
This next game in the series has you taking to the battlefield and summoning Emblems – including Marth, Celica and other heroes from past titles – who dwell within special Emblem Rings. By wearing these rings, you can borrow the power of these famous faces, boosting your stats or granting access to even stronger abilities. We're sure Fire Emblem Three Houses fans will be eagerly awaiting this one.
More Upcoming Switch Games For December 2022 And January 2023
As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...
New Accessories For Your Switch
Comments (6)
Man, what a great system for a person who’s rekindled his love for RPGs. I’m so backlogged with Persona 5 and Ni No Kuni in the queue, and I’ve been getting the itch to get back into Final Fantasy. Last one I played was FFIII on the SNES, so it’s been a minute.
Definitely keeping an eye out for DQ Treasures and Crisis Core reviews.
Just Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition for me. Other than that theres not a single thing here for me.
Fire Emblem Engage will be my first game purchase of the new year.
Finally it's the quiet(ish) time of the year where I can actually try to work through some of the games in my backlog that have been piling up. Witch on the Holy Night, Dragon Quest Treasures
and Fire Emblem Engage will probably do me from this lot.
I'm pretty I'll end up getting all three, but for now I'm going to focus in the games I have yet to play.
Nothing here for me.
And as much as I freaking loved Awakening and Fates, Fire Emblem Engage is doing absolutely NOTHING for me right now. I've found Three Houses to be overwhelmingly complicated, as the game is punctuated with far too much fluff in between battles. I can appreciate that it's a solid game with excellent production values, but I found it to be too much of a departure from its predecessors, and while I've poured some hours into it, I don't feel like I'm making any meaningful progress. I know people typically rave about it, and maybe I'll have a change of heart whenever I can be bothered to revisit it, but I miss the more straightforward gameplay of the 3DS games.
Don't get me wrong, I don't dislike it, but it fails to really capture my attention with far too much going on at any given time. And to top it all off, the lost item clues are infuriatingly unhelpful, so much so that I just show all of the items to everybody I encounter and hope that they'll take it off my hands. Really, is there something I'm missing here and I'm utterly in the wrong and that the game is stinking perfect?
I've also ordered LRG's release of River City Girls 2 merely for consistency, even though the double pack above is CHEAPER than buying it individually from LRG AND there is the added benefit of having both games on a single cart (and the first game is likely to have all patches baked into the cart too). -.-"
