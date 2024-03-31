Can you believe we're already a quarter way through the year? 2024 might be rushing by, but we've still got plenty of great games to look forward to on Nintendo Switch.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next couple of months, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 23rd April

This one became the most funded Kickstarter video game of 2020... If that doesn't grab your attention, nothing will:

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes is designed to bring players a modern take on a classic JRPG experience. Get ready to lead 100+ playable characters through a war-torn world only you can save.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants - 23rd April

Look, if there's a new Turtles game, we're immediately interested. It's just how it works. Wrath of the Mutants comes to Switch on 23rd April:

Re-experience the 2017 arcade classic with 3 additional stages and 6 additional boss battles! Take control of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello or Raphael in this classic beat-em-up inspired by the cult favourite Turtles in Time. Play with your friends through local co-op and dominate the Foot Clan to foil the Shredder’s maniacal plan.

Endless Ocean: Luminous - 2nd May

The first Endless Ocean game since 2009's Endless Ocean 2: Adventures of the Deep on Wii! Let's hope it's been worth the wait:

Take a deep breath and plunge into the Veiled Sea, an unexplored region with discoveries that change with each dive. Encounter and learn about over 500 species of marine life – some of which are presumed extinct, or even mythical!

The big one! GameCube classic Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door makes a comeback on Switch on 23rd May. If you didn't play this back in the day, you absolutely must play it now: