Paper Mario Switch

Can you believe we're already a quarter way through the year? 2024 might be rushing by, but we've still got plenty of great games to look forward to on Nintendo Switch.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next couple of months, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 23rd April

This one became the most funded Kickstarter video game of 2020... If that doesn't grab your attention, nothing will:

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes is designed to bring players a modern take on a classic JRPG experience. Get ready to lead 100+ playable characters through a war-torn world only you can save.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants - 23rd April

Look, if there's a new Turtles game, we're immediately interested. It's just how it works. Wrath of the Mutants comes to Switch on 23rd April:

Re-experience the 2017 arcade classic with 3 additional stages and 6 additional boss battles! Take control of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello or Raphael in this classic beat-em-up inspired by the cult favourite Turtles in Time. Play with your friends through local co-op and dominate the Foot Clan to foil the Shredder’s maniacal plan.

Endless Ocean: Luminous - 2nd May

The first Endless Ocean game since 2009's Endless Ocean 2: Adventures of the Deep on Wii! Let's hope it's been worth the wait:

Take a deep breath and plunge into the Veiled Sea, an unexplored region with discoveries that change with each dive. Encounter and learn about over 500 species of marine life – some of which are presumed extinct, or even mythical!

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - 23rd May

The big one! GameCube classic Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door makes a comeback on Switch on 23rd May. If you didn't play this back in the day, you absolutely must play it now:

After Princess Peach asks for his help on a treasure hunt, Mario heads to the town of Rogueport. But when he arrives, Peach is nowhere to be seen! Upon learning about the legend of the Crystal Stars, Mario sets out to find these mythical treasures and hopefully track down Peach along the way

Of course, Mario isn't the only one hoping to find the Crystal Stars – and it’s not just Bowser who’s looking to cause trouble this time either! Can our hero find these ancient artifacts, open the Thousand-Year Door and maybe even save the world?

More Upcoming Switch Games For April And May 2024

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

A Space for the Unbound
A Space for the Unbound Collector's Edition
Farming Simulator Kids (Code in Box)
Tengoku Struggle -Strayside
Overdriven Evolution
Slave Zero X [Limited Edition] (Multi-Language)
Hatsumira -From The Future Undying- (Multi-Language)
Revita
Unicorn Overlord Premium Edition
Whisker Waters
Contraptions Collection
Library Of Ruina (Multi-Language)
Mom Hid My Game! Collection (Multi-Language)
Kemonomichi Girlish Square
Contra: Operation Galuga (Code in Box)
Gravity Circuit
Narita Boy
Class of Heroes 1&2
Narita Boy - Collectors Edition
Seed of Life
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - Sweep the Board!
Take Off - The Flight Simulator (Code in Box)
Castle of Shikigami 2
Lunar Lander Beyond
Lunar Lander Beyond Deluxe
Vagante
MotoGP24
Touhou Mystias Izakaya (Multi-Language)
Hellboy: Web of Wyrd Collectors Edition
World War Z (Code in Box)
Adam Wolfe
Broadsword Warlord Edition
Girl Genius: Adventures in Castle Heterodyne
Hidden Objects Collection 5: Detective Stories
Gift (Multi-Language)
Monomals
Sea of Stars
Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution / Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters - Day One Edition
Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution - Day One Edition
Slave Zero X - Calamity Edition
Slave Zero X
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick - Limited Collector Edition
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick
Horse Club Adventures 1+2 Lakeside Collection
Pool Party
My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery
Juicy Realm
Morbid The Lords of Ire
Super Puzzle Pack 2
Construction Simulator 4
Cupid Parasite/ Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling – Day One Edition
TEVI
Blasphemous II Collector's Edition
Princess Maker 2 Regeneration (Multi-Language)
DAVE THE DIVER: Anniversary Edition
Flashback 2: Limited Edition
Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh
UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves
Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes: Definitive Edition
Umbraclaw (Multi-Language)
Potion Permit Complete Edition
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok/ Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle
New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Official TMNT Hard Shell Travel Case for Nintendo Switch
8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for Switch/PC/Android/Steam Deck
Nintendo Switch Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Case
So that's it for April and May — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!