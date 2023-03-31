Another month down means we're another month closer to finally getting our hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Squee! That, and plenty of other exciting titles, are headed our way over the next couple of months.

Below, we've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse and see if anything takes your fancy!

Minecraft Legends - 18th April

A new game for Minecraft fans is headed our way very soon indeed – Minecraft Legends launches on 18th April.

The game is an action-strategy title developed by Mojang Studios that'll have you setting off on a new quest to save the Overworld from the ravenous piglins. You'll need to plan your strategy and then face off against the piglins in battle, taking on their bases during the day and defending your allies after dusk. "Lush biomes filled with treasures and perils" are promised in this one – now it's just down to you to go and save the world.

After a year of waiting, the Switch revival of Advance Wars is just around the corner.

Re-Boot Camp is a remake of both Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, both of which first launched on the good old Game Boy Advance. If you've never experienced it before, players command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield, taking down enemy squads and capturing towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace.

Trinity Trigger - 25th April

Launches 16th May in Europe

An intriguing new action-RPG heading to Switch is Trinity Trigger, a game made by a team of industry veterans who have collectedly worked on the Mana series, Pokémon, and Xenoblade in the past.

With "a modern emphasis on fast-paced, customisable combat", players take on the role of Cyan, a young man burdened by the gods with the mantle of Warrior of Chaos. He'll be setting out on a grand adventure to save the world alongside his companions Elise and Zantis; the three are accompanied by creatures known as Triggers that can transform into eight types of weapons, and players can switch freely between the three characters to implement different strategies. The Day One Edition looks particularly tasty:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 12th May

This is it. The big one.

After more than six years since Breath of the Wild took the world by storm, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally gives us the sequel we've all been waiting for. There's so much we're still to learn about this game – although the recent gameplay footage shared by Eiji Aonuma gave us a nice little tease – but we've been compiling everything we know so far right here if you're interested in learning more.

For those of you who already know you want to secure a pre-order, we have you covered:

LEGO 2K Drive - 19th May



An exciting prospect for fans of LEGO games, LEGO 2K Drive is an all-new open-world LEGO driving adventure where players can "race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wacky racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy!"

The game puts you behind the wheel of transforming vehicles that give you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain, and open waters. There's a Story mode, single race and Cup Series tournaments, and even some minigames to get stuck into. The game launches on 19th May

