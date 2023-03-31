Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Another month down means we're another month closer to finally getting our hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Squee! That, and plenty of other exciting titles, are headed our way over the next couple of months.

Below, we've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse and see if anything takes your fancy!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Minecraft Legends - 18th April

A new game for Minecraft fans is headed our way very soon indeed – Minecraft Legends launches on 18th April.

The game is an action-strategy title developed by Mojang Studios that'll have you setting off on a new quest to save the Overworld from the ravenous piglins. You'll need to plan your strategy and then face off against the piglins in battle, taking on their bases during the day and defending your allies after dusk. "Lush biomes filled with treasures and perils" are promised in this one – now it's just down to you to go and save the world.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp - 24th April

After a year of waiting, the Switch revival of Advance Wars is just around the corner.

Re-Boot Camp is a remake of both Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, both of which first launched on the good old Game Boy Advance. If you've never experienced it before, players command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield, taking down enemy squads and capturing towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace.

More pre-order options are available here.

Trinity Trigger - 25th April

Launches 16th May in Europe

An intriguing new action-RPG heading to Switch is Trinity Trigger, a game made by a team of industry veterans who have collectedly worked on the Mana series, Pokémon, and Xenoblade in the past.

With "a modern emphasis on fast-paced, customisable combat", players take on the role of Cyan, a young man burdened by the gods with the mantle of Warrior of Chaos. He'll be setting out on a grand adventure to save the world alongside his companions Elise and Zantis; the three are accompanied by creatures known as Triggers that can transform into eight types of weapons, and players can switch freely between the three characters to implement different strategies. The Day One Edition looks particularly tasty:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 12th May

This is it. The big one.

After more than six years since Breath of the Wild took the world by storm, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally gives us the sequel we've all been waiting for. There's so much we're still to learn about this game – although the recent gameplay footage shared by Eiji Aonuma gave us a nice little tease – but we've been compiling everything we know so far right here if you're interested in learning more.

For those of you who already know you want to secure a pre-order, we have you covered:

More pre-order options are available here. You can also pre-order the new Zelda Switch OLED console.

LEGO 2K Drive - 19th May

An exciting prospect for fans of LEGO games, LEGO 2K Drive is an all-new open-world LEGO driving adventure where players can "race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wacky racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy!"

The game puts you behind the wheel of transforming vehicles that give you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain, and open waters. There's a Story mode, single race and Cup Series tournaments, and even some minigames to get stuck into. The game launches on 19th May and pre-orders are now open:

More Upcoming Switch Games For April And May 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

Hello Neighbor 2
Hello Neighbor 24th Apr 2023
Hello Neighbor 2 - Imbir Edition
Hello Neighbor 2 - Imbir Edition4th Apr 2023
Curse of the Sea Rats
Curse of the Sea Rats6th Apr 2023
Blade Assault
Blade Assault6th Apr 2023
Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered
Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered6th Apr 2023
GrimGrimoire OnceMore - Deluxe Edition
GrimGrimoire OnceMore - Deluxe Edition7th Apr 2023
The Last Worker
The Last Worker7th Apr 2023
Tiny Troopers: Global Ops
Tiny Troopers: Global Ops7th Apr 2023
Process of Elimination: Deluxe Edition
Process of Elimination: Deluxe Edition11th Apr 2023
Senjou no Waltz
Senjou no Waltz13th Apr 2023
Osman [Special Edition]
Osman [Special Edition]13th Apr 2023
Cult of the Lamb Deluxe Edition
Cult of the Lamb Deluxe Edition14th Apr 2023
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection14th Apr 2023
Cult of the Lamb Standard Edition
Cult of the Lamb Standard Edition14th Apr 2023
Clea: Complete Collection
Clea: Complete Collection14th Apr 2023
The Pathless
The Pathless18th Apr 2023
God of Rock
God of Rock18th Apr 2023
Fabraz Presents Vol. 1
Fabraz Presents Vol. 118th Apr 2023
Front Mission 1st - Limited Edition
Front Mission 1st - Limited Edition20th Apr 2023
DNF Duel
DNF Duel20th Apr 2023
Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut - 10th Anniversary Edition
Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut - 10th An...20th Apr 2023
Buccanyar
Buccanyar20th Apr 2023
Hatena no Tou: The Tower of Children (Multi-Language)
Hatena no Tou: The Tower of Children (Multi-Language)20th Apr 2023
Hatena no Tou: The Tower of Children [Collector's Edition]
Hatena no Tou: The Tower of Children [Collector's Edition]20th Apr 2023
Enter/Exit the Gungeon
Enter/Exit the Gungeon21st Apr 2023
Prinny 1.2: Exploded and Reloaded
Prinny 1.2: Exploded and Reloaded21st Apr 2023
Prodeus
Prodeus21st Apr 2023
Little Witch Nobeta
Little Witch Nobeta21st Apr 2023
Afterimage: Deluxe Edition
Afterimage: Deluxe Edition25th Apr 2023
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord25th Apr 2023
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax!
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax!27th Apr 2023
Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery
Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery27th Apr 2023
JINKI -Infinity-
JINKI -Infinity-27th Apr 2023
Kizuna AI - Touch the Beat! [Limited Edition]
Kizuna AI - Touch the Beat! [Limited Edition]27th Apr 2023
Toy Soldiers HD
Toy Soldiers HD28th Apr 2023
Aztech Forgotten Gods
Aztech Forgotten Gods28th Apr 2023
That's My Family: Family Fun Night
That's My Family: Family Fun Night28th Apr 2023
Always Sometimes Monsters
Always Sometimes Monsters28th Apr 2023
Nuclear Blaze
Nuclear Blaze28th Apr 2023
Bramble: The Mountain King
Bramble: The Mountain King28th Apr 2023
Crazy Chicken Kart 2
Crazy Chicken Kart 228th Apr 2023
Fight Crab [Shella Awesome Edition]
Fight Crab [Shella Awesome Edition]28th Apr 2023
Godstrike
Godstrike28th Apr 2023
Session Skate Sim
Session Skate Sim30th Apr 2023
Demoniaca: Everlasting Night [Elite Edition]
Demoniaca: Everlasting Night [Elite Edition]30th Apr 2023
VirtuaVerse
VirtuaVerse2nd May 2023
Daymare: 1994 - Sandcastle Collector's Edition
Daymare: 1994 - Sandcastle Collector's Edition3rd May 2023
My Friend Pedro
My Friend Pedro5th May 2023
SkateBIRD
SkateBIRD5th May 2023
Trek To Yomi
Trek To Yomi5th May 2023
Trek To Yomi: Deluxe Edition
Trek To Yomi: Deluxe Edition5th May 2023
Dokapon Kingdom: Connect
Dokapon Kingdom: Connect9th May 2023
TT: Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 3
TT: Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 311th May 2023
Pretty Girls Game Collection III
Pretty Girls Game Collection III12th May 2023
That's My Family: Family Fun Night
That's My Family: Family Fun Night12th May 2023
AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut Day 1 Edition
AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut Day 1...16th May 2023
Demon Gaze EXTRA Day One Edition
Demon Gaze EXTRA Day One Edition19th May 2023
Garden Simulator
Garden Simulator19th May 2023
Skabma Snowfall
Skabma Snowfall19th May 2023
Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2
Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 219th May 2023
Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition
Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition23rd May 2023
Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!
Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!23rd May 2023
The Knight Witch Deluxe Edition
The Knight Witch Deluxe Edition23rd May 2023
Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook: Deluxe Edition
Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook: Deluxe Edition23rd May 2023
Aokana: Four Rhythms Across the Blue - EXTRA1S
Aokana: Four Rhythms Across the Blue - EXTRA1S25th May 2023
Bustafellows Season 2 [Deluxe Limited Edition]
Bustafellows Season 2 [Deluxe Limited Edition]25th May 2023
Saga of Sins
Saga of Sins26th May 2023
Fitness Circuit
Fitness Circuit26th May 2023
Humongous Classic Collection
Humongous Classic Collection26th May 2023
Cozy Grove
Cozy Grove30th May 2023
Starsand
Starsand30th May 2023
BPM: Bullets Per Minute
BPM: Bullets Per Minute31st May 2023
UnMetal
UnMetal31st May 2023
UnMetal Collector's Edition
UnMetal Collector's Edition31st May 2023

New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Remember you can also buy your Switch eShop credit and games from the Nintendo Life store. Purchases made on our store help to support the site, so thank you in advance!

Wireless Light Up Pad ProSW for Switch (Black)
Wireless Light Up Pad ProSW for Switch (Black)10th Apr 2023
Wireless Light Up Pad ProSW for Switch (White)
Wireless Light Up Pad ProSW for Switch (White)10th Apr 2023
Nintendo Switch Standard Game Cases (10 Pack)
Nintendo Switch Standard Game Cases (10 Pack)28th Apr 2023
Nintendo Switch Standard Game Cases (30 Pack)
Nintendo Switch Standard Game Cases (30 Pack)28th Apr 2023
Legend of Zelda Wired Headset: Hyrule Blue
Legend of Zelda Wired Headset: Hyrule Blue10th May 2023
Amiibo Link: Tears of the Kingdom
Amiibo Link: Tears of the Kingdom12th May 2023
Nintendo Switch Carrying Case (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition) & Screen Protector
Nintendo Switch Carrying Case (The Legend of Zelda: Tears...12th May 2023
Mad Bullets Kit for Switch
Mad Bullets Kit for Switch19th May 2023
Blast ‘n’ Play Rifle Kit for Switch
Blast ‘n’ Play Rifle Kit for Switch19th May 2023
Grip ‘n’ Play Kit for Switch
Grip ‘n’ Play Kit for Switch19th May 2023

So that's it for April and May — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!