The end of the year approaches, there's a bumper crop of games hitting a Switch (or Switch 2) near you over the holiday season and into 2026.

In Nintendo land, December sees Samus returning once more, and Nintendo has lined up an island getaway in January with the return of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch 2. Throw in some heavy hitters from Ubisoft, Koei Tecmo, and Square Enix, and the next few festive weeks are looking busy busy.

Below, we've highlighted the most exciting Switch 2 (and 1) games coming in the next two months. You'll find more great games beneath our top picks, as well as a bunch of Switch (2) accessories.

New Switch 1 & 2 Games for December 2025 & January 2026

Assassin's Creed Shadows - 2nd December (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

Long rumoured, Ubisoft is bringing this acclaimed entry in the historical hitman series to Switch 2 at the start of December. Our sister site, Push Square, gave the PS5 version a more-than-respectable 8/10, so we're keen to see how Yasuke and Naoe translate to Nintendo's system.

A word of warning, physical fans: this one's a Game-Key Card.

Enter the breathtaking world of Feudal Japan! Unleash your inner Assassin as Naoe, a stealthy and cunning shinobi, and strike from the shadows. Or take command as Yasuke, a towering samurai, and dominate the battlefield.

Enjoy cross-progression and touchscreen support on all menus—including world map, store and hideout—whether you're at home or on the go!

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 4th December (Switch 1 & 2)

It's been 84 years 8 years since Nintendo revealed the existence of Metroid Prime 4, and after a significant course correction and a lot of waiting, it's finally landing on Switch 1 — and Switch 2 — in time for the holidays.

Samus is targeted by the deadly sharpshooter Sylux, and lands on Viewros in the aftermath of their clash. She’ll need all her tools and abilities, including her new technologically-advanced bike Vi-O-La, to survive and escape.

Octopath Traveler 0 - 4th December (Switch 1 & 2, Game-Key Card on S2)

The third game in the Octopath series, this one brings some customisability and city-building to the table.

Square Enix has said that there won't be any upgrade options between versions, so anyone planning on getting around the Game-Key Card Switch 2 version by buying the Switch 1 release and upgrading is out of luck, unfortunately.

Start from zero and discover the newest entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series. Experience a story of restoration and retribution over the divine rings—an epic saga that unfolds across the realm of Orsterra.

Embark on an adventure of your own creation!

Terminator 2D: NO FATE - 12th December (Switch 1)

This one keeps getting delayed due to issues with physical distribution, but we've got our fingers crossed it hits before the end of the year. A retelling of the classic movie in 16-bit form, with options to deviate from the plot and change your fate if you wish, the devs are looking to deliver the T2 game we deserved back in the '90s.

Play as Sarah Connor, John Connor, and the T-800 in iconic T2 battles & brand-new missions! Face off against the relentless T-1000 & Skynet’s deadly machines. Experience authentic pixel-art arcade gameplay with multiple endings & game modes.

Dropping alongside a massive update for the Switch 1 game too, the NS2 Edition will add some mouse mode compatibility and a dusting of extras, including improved resolution and a megaphone that will let you call out your islanders' names and they'll shout back, letting you know where on your island they are.

With enhanced resolution, mouse controls using the Joy-Con 2 controller, expanded online play, and more features exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, players can get even more out of the island life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition! Plus, a free update is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons for players on both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch to enjoy. The free update includes a new resort hotel, additional amiibo functionality, collaboration items, updates to online play, and more.

Dynasty Warrior: Origins - 22nd January (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

Launching back in January for other platforms, Koei Tecmo's premier hacker-and-slasher drops on Switch 2 almost exactly a year later. It was well received elsewhere (our sister site, Push Square, gave it a healthy 8/10), so we're looking forward to seeing how it holds up on Switch 2.

Note that this one is a Game-Key Card.

Boasting the most intense combat and largest armies in DYNASTY WARRIORS franchise history, the musou thriller transports you to a tumultuous, war-torn Three Kingdoms. From the “Yellow Turban Rebellion” to the climax of the “Battle of Chibi,” the story of DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS drops you into the heart of an ancient China in turmoil. Through the eyes of a nameless hero, you’ll fight fiercely while making bold choices to restore peace and shape history all while battling enormous enemy armies in an unprecedented scale where thousands of soldiers collide!

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - 22nd January (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

It's been a long time coming, but we're excited to start catching up with other platforms and seeing how Square Enix has updated an all-timer. This one is also a Game-Key Card.

The first entry in the FINAL FANTASY VII remake trilogy brings the iconic city of Midgar to life with modern visuals, expanded storylines, and dynamic real-time RPG combat blended with strategic command over characters' ATB gauges, character switching, and selections to maximize a character’s effectiveness in battle.

As well as those picks above, there are plenty more Switch 1 & 2 retail games launching in the next couple of months (and a bit beyond).

