In Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, all of your Miis are their own people. Or, uh, Mii. They have their own look, voice, and personality, all of which is determined by you.

When you first make your Mii, you can pick their personality based on a few traits. But knowing what to select, in order to get the perfect match, can be tricky.

This guide covers every personality type in the Switch game, with both US and UK names for each type.

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All Personality Types in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Below you'll see all the personality types you can create in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. When creating a Mii's personality, you want to focus on Movement, Speech, Energy, and Thinking — Overall does not count towards the Mii's personality.

In all cases below, we've put the US name first, and the UK/Pal name second, where there's a difference. We've also noted which colour each group corresponds too.

Note that you can use the exact stats that we use to create the type, or you can vary them slightly — there is no one way to create every single type.

And a huge thank you to r/tomodachilife and uPoppyGoji7604 and u/Sparkle-P for compiling a number of these personality types, to allow us to unlock every single one.

Ambitious / Confident (Blue)

If your Mii is in the Ambitious group, then they're a bit of a straight talker. They'll get to the point quicker than other Miis and appreciates it when things are done correctly more than others.

Achiever / Busy Bee

Maverick / Individualist

Rogue / Individualist

Visionary / Leader

Considerate / Easy-Going (Yellow)

As you'd expect, Considerate Miis are the most friendly, with a lot of positive traits going for them. The dream a lot, are always smiling, and always put their friends first.

Buddy / Carer

Cheerleader / Optimist

Daydreamer / Dreamer

Sweetie / Softie

Outgoing / Energetic (Red)

Perhaps the happiest bunch of Miis on your island, the Outgoing ones are always doing stuff, always passionate about what they're doing, and always willing to get stuck in.

Charmer

Dynamo / Hot-Blooded

Go-Getter / Adventurer

Merrymaker / Bubbly

Reserved (Green)

The calmest of the Miis, these characters will be cautious of some things, but often they're creative, thoughtful, and introverted.

Observer / Introvert

Perfectionist

Thinker

Strategist / Patient

FAQs

Tomodachi Life doesn't exactly explain personality types in a deep way, so here are a few common questions we've heard when talking to others about these.

How many personality types are there?

There are 16 personality types in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

These are split between four different categories, as you can see above, with each category housing four different variants.

What do personality types affect?

At the moment, we think there are only two things personality types affect. The first is Mii reactions, attitudes, and how they act across the island. They'll sit down in different positions, examine things differently, and interact with others differently, too.

The second is house colour. Your Mii's house (or apartment, when they move in with others) will correspond to their personality type, making it easier to find who or what kind of Mii you're looking for.

Can you change a Mii's personality type?

You can, and you can do it whenever you want. All you have to do is select the Mii you want to tweak and pick the Edit Mii option.

On the next screen, select the Personality Type at the bottom and you'll get to completely redo those personality quirks.

Are the personality types the same as Tomodachi Life on 3DS?

Yes, the personality types in the Switch game seem to correlate with all of the types available in the 3DS version.

In fact, all the behind-the scenes stats point towards them being identical in both games — thanks to r/TomodachiLife for compiling the data!

Whether you're confident, shy, or outgoing, there's a personality for everyone. And they can be scarily accurate. Let us know what personality your Mii has.