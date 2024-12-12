Well, folks, Geoff Keighley is back once again with another round of The Game Awards.

This year's event marks the 10th Anniversary of The Game Awards, so we're expecting some big surprises (not necessarily game announcements, mind) and spectacular celebrations. Naturally, with a boatload of sponsored ads sprinkled in, for good measure.

It's been a solid year for Nintendo, though perhaps not absolutely top-tier compared to previous efforts. We've had some great first-party releases, mind, such as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Princess Peach: Showtime!, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, and more. Are any of them potential award-winners?

In this guide, we'll go over everything you'll need to know for this year's TGA showcase, so buckle up, and let's get started.

What time are The Game Awards 2024?

The Game Awards 2024 take place on Thursday, December 12th (the 13th for anyone east of the Americas), live from the Peacock Theater in LA at 5pm Pacific.

Here are the local times in several time zones. Remember, if you want to check out the pre-show, this starts 30 minutes before the main event:

North America: 5pm (Wed) PST / 6pm (Wed) MST / 7pm (Wed) CST / 8pm (Wed) EST

UK/Ire: 1am GMT

Europe: 2am CET / 3am EET

Asia/Oceania: 10am JST / 9am AWST / 12pm AEDT

There will be a 30-minute pre-show which kicks off at 4:30pm PST, during which we expect a handful of "smaller" awards to be handed out, the same as previous years.

Where can I watch The Game Awards 2024?

The Game Awards 2024 will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch, the former of which can be used natively on the Switch, if you like. You can also watch direct feeds of the streams on the following sites:

Of course, you can still attend in person, if you have the means and money to do so. Limited tickets are on sale via the official Peacock Theatre website.

How long will The Game Awards 2024 be?

We're not sure how long The Game Awards 2024 will last at the moment, but based on previous years' events, we're expecting it to clock in at around 3-4 hours or so. With it being the 10th anniversary, we wouldn't be surprised if Geoff manages to stretch it out even longer this time.

Which games have been nominated for The Game Awards 2024?

You can view the full list of every nominee on the official Game Awards website.

For now, here's a list of every Switch game (plus one mobile game) nominated and the categories in which they feature:

Which games will be shown or announced at The Game Awards 2024?

Mr. Keighley is keeping his cards close to his chest for this year's event, and hasn't teased any official game announcements ahead of 12th December... yet.

Last year, Hades II was revealed, so it's possible there might be an update from Supergiant Games on that front. Otherwise, we know everyone has their fingers crossed for something Silksong related. We do, too, although

As for Nintendo, we'd probably recommend keeping expectations in check. We're not expecting any major announcements from the firm (if it even shows its face at all), and we're certainly not expecting a 'Switch 2' announcement.

You watch, it'll happen now...

How does voting work for The Game Awards?

Update: Voting has now closed!





Find out the winners tomorrow! Voting has closed for #TheGameAwards Find out the winners tomorrow! December 12, 2024

Now that the nominees have been announced, you can now cast your votes via the official Game Awards website. You'll need to create an account to do so, but the site will take you through each category, allowing you to select your chosen winner.

In-game voting for the Best Fortnite Island will also return this year with a brand new 'Game Awards' island in Fortnite.