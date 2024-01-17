Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age, Camelot's cult-favourite GBA RPGs, are available to play on Nintendo Switch right now via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

Released back in 2001 and 2002, these two turn-based RPGs are often considered among the best games on the handheld. And now, with their new availability on Nintendo Switch, many will be able to experience these two adventures for the first time.

To prepare newcomers and returning fans, we've put together this guide to help you decide where to start your Golden Sun adventures.

Golden Sun: FAQs - Should I Play Golden Sun Before The Lost Age?

Which Golden Sun game should I start with?

This is one of those series where, if you want the full story, the best place to start is with the first game — Golden Sun. All three games were released in chronological order, so just play them in release order if you want to see things through from beginning to end.

Can I play The Lost Age before Golden Sun?

You can, but as The Lost Age is a direct sequel to Golden Sun — and a direct continuation of the first game's story — you'll benefit from playing them in release order.

And by direct continuation, we mean that The Lost Age takes place basically right after the end of Golden Sun. So while the sequel does a good job of introducing concepts and taking you through the basics you'll be missing out on some story if you don't play through Isaac's adventure first.

Are there any benefits to beating Golden Sun first?

So, if you're still pondering the question, "Should I play Golden Sun before The Lost Age?", then this might tempt you.

If you play and complete Golden Sun before The Lost Age, there are a few in-game benefits to beating Golden Sun and transferring your data to the sequel. Not only that, this feature has been retained in the NSO version via a password and/or transfer system.

If you've beaten Golden Sun before playing The Lost Age, you can transfer certain items, Djinns, and stats over to the sequel. We won't spoil exactly what, but it certainly makes the latter stages of The Lost Age much easier.

What is the Golden Sun series about?



Golden Sun is a series of turn-based RPGs that takes place in the world of Weyard, where the power of Alchemy was sealed away thousands of years ago. The first two games focus on two groups of "Adepts", those who are magically attuned and can use Psynergy (this world's version of elemental magic) as they attempt to prevent and release the power of Alchemy upon the world.

The series is renowned for its dungeons where the player has to solve puzzles using Psynergy spells, magic that you can use both in and out of combat. You'll also pick up Djinn, powerful elemental entities, throughout the adventures, which you can equip to improve stats and magic levels.

How many Golden Sun games are there?

There are currently three Golden Sun games. The first two came out on the GBA, while the third entry was released on the DS seven years later.

How can I play the third game, Dark Dawn?

Golden Sun: Dark Dawn is the third game in the Golden Sun series, and it launched on the Nintendo DS in 2010, a good seven years after The Lost Age. Camelot returned to develop the game, which is set 30 years after the events of the first two games.

Unfortunately, while the first two games have been rereleased on the Wii U Virtual Console and Nintendo Switch Online, Golden Sun: Dark Dawn is only available for the DS. That means you'll have to track down a physical copy of the game and have a DS or 3DS to play it on.

What happened to the Golden Sun series?

After the DS-exclusive Golden Sun: Dark Dawn, the Golden Sun franchise has sadly been lying dormant. That means it's been almost 14 years since a brand-new Golden Sun game.

The series has made a few appearances elsewhere, however. Isaac, the protagonist of the first game, made his debut as an Assist Trophy in Super Smash Bros. Brawl for the Wii, and an arrangement of the Battle and Final boss music from The Lost Age has made an appearance on every Smash game since Brawl.

Dark Dawn's overworld music was also used in the Wii U and 3DS games. And in Ultimate, not only is Isaac's Assist Trophy back, but Matthew, the hero of Dark Dawn, also appears as Spirits and Mii Swordfighter also has an Isaac costume.

What is Camelot working on now?

We actually don't know what Camelot is doing right now. The developer is primarily known for working on multiple Mario sports games such as Mario Golf and Mario Tennis. In fact, that's all the developer has worked on since Dark Dawn.

Camelot's most recent title is 2021's Mario Golf: Super Rush for Nintendo Switch, and going by this, we imagine the developer is working on whatever the next Mario Tennis title will be. Or perhaps they'll surprise us and return with a new IP. Or a new Golden Sun...

Are you a Golden Sun fan? Will you be playing the series for the first time on NSO? Let us know in the comments.