Progressing through the Rhodes Hill Care Center in Resident Evil Requiem requires the collection of a whole bunch of items. One of these is a curious Organ Transport Box, located in the garage section of the facility.
The artificial lungs held within are vital to eventually obtaining a Level 2 Wristband to access new areas, but how on earth do you open it?
Well, like all Resident Evil titles, the game does straight up tell you via a file, but if you haven't found it or you're simply too impatient to wait around, we have the answer for you right here.
How to open the Organ Transport Box
Step 1
When you get the Organ Transport Box, you'll want to examine it.
Rotate it around and press 'A' to remove a back panel. The image below is the default view. If you mess up at all, hit the 'Reset' button to revert everything back to this view.
Step 2
You'll now need to interact with these dials and switches in a very specific order.
First, press 'A' on the large dial so that it's pointing to 'HAND'.
Step 3
See the switch on the far right?
Move it up from the bottom five steps so that it sits right in the middle.
Step 4
Now turn your attention to the coloured switches.
Press 'A' on the two yellow switches to flick them down.
Step 5
Finally, go back to the large dial and press 'A' to turn it back down to 'AUTO'.
The box will now open.
That wasn't so bad, was it? Nothing like carrying a pair of artificial lungs, right? Let us know with a comment if you struggled with this particular puzzle.
Comments 0
Wow, no comments yet... why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...