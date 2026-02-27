If you're familiar with Resident Evil games, then chances are you already have an idea of how long Resident Evil Requiem is on the Switch 2.

With two playable protagonists, you might be under the impression that Requiem takes much longer to beat than its immediate predecessors, but it's actually pretty close. How long it takes very much depends on how thorough you are with the game's collectibles.

How long is Resident Evil Requiem?

Our first playthrough on 'Standard' difficulty clocked in at just under 10 hours.

Keep in mind that we didn't pick up absolutely every optional item along the way, but neither did we rush through it. As such, this is probably the average time you're looking at to beat the game.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

It's worth noting that we're veteran fans of the series and are used to its puzzle style and way of doing things, so we played 'Classic' mode, which adds Ink Ribbons for manual saving. 'Modern' mode removes the Ink Ribbons for more streamlined saving.

If this is your first Resident Evil, it may take you a couple more hours to get into the swing of things, and 'Classic' mode might slow you down further if things go awry.

What if I want to pick up 100% of the items?

There are definitely some optional items you might want to check out during your playthrough, like smashing the Mr. Raccoon statues, boosting your inventory with Hip Pouches, or grabbing Antique Coins for unique upgrades.

If you're gunning for everything - including all of the unlockable challenge items - then it could double or even triple your overall play time.

How does Requiem directly compare to other Resident Evil games?

Of the more recent Resident Evil games, the remake of Resident Evil 4 is the longest at 16 hours (according to How Long to Beat). Meanwhile, on average, Resident Evil 2 remake takes 9 hours, Resident Evil 7 is 9.5 hours, and Resident Evil Village is 10 hours.

Of course, all of these boast much lengthier completionist times if you want to 100% your games, but it seems that Requiem almost certainly falls directly in line with most modern RE games.

Do you plan on racing through Requiem at top speed, or will you take your time? Whichever your preference, if you need help from our walkthrough, then be sure to check it out.