Since the release and subsequent datamine of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, trainers have been at a loss for how to find Meloetta, the Mythical melody Pokémon.

Meloetta isn't part of the 25 returning Legendary Pokémon that you can catch post-game, nor is Meloetta part of the Starters that you can release into each of the Terarium’s biomes. Instead, you have to travel to a specific spot in the Terarium and perform some random actions in order to make Meloetta appear. And no, we did not discover this ourselves: full credit to @hsinhsung9487 on Twitter for revealing this extremely obscure method.

Here's where to find Meloetta, how to get them to appear, and how to catch this Mythical Pokémon in The Indigo Disk DLC.

Where to find Meloetta in the Terarium

To find Meloetta, you’ll need to go to the Coastal Biome. Fast travel to the Coastal Outdoor Classroom and head east into a grove of trees among the cliffs or go west from the Coastal Rest Area. Meloetta is found between the two.

It’s a good idea to KO or capture any Pokémon nearby as they can interrupt the next steps.

How to catch Meloetta

To get Meloetta to appear, you'll need to follow these extremely obscure steps. And no, we’re not joking:

Standing in the middle of the grove, spin your control stick clockwise to make your character twirl. Do this for about 10 seconds – any shorter and Meloetta might not appear.

Once you finish spinning, press down on the D-pad to pull up the camera app.

Press right on the camera app until you reach the Sepia camera filter.

Wait until the music changes – Meloetta will begin to sing.

Meloetta will appear and if you interact with it, it can be battled. We recommend saving in case you fail to capture Meloetta the first time.

While this seemed to us like a joke at first, the method worked on our second try – a wild Zangoose interrupted our first attempt. Enjoy your new Meloetta!

What do you think of this obscure method of finding this Mythical Pokémon? Would you like to see more like it? Let us know! And be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet guides for more secrets.