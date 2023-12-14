After exploring the Kitakami region in The Teal Mask, it's time to travel to Blueberry Academy for some of the hardest Pokémon battles yet.



In this guide, we'll tell you how to access The Indigo Disk DLC, as well as how to get to the Blueberry Academy in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and what level the Pokémon and battles are in the new area.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Start The Indigo Disk DLC

First and foremost, make sure you’ve purchased the proper version of The Hidden Treasure Of Area Zero expansion pass for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The first part of this expansion pass, The Teal Mask, and The Indigo Disk are not sold separately. Luckily, we have a handy guide on where to buy it and maybe save some money in doing so.

Do I need to beat the main story to start The Indigo Disk?

Yes, you need to beat the game in order to access The Indigo Disk. While this isn't true of The Teal Mask, The Indigo Disk continues the main story of the base game and the first DLC.



When focusing on just completing the three main treasure hunt quests of the base game, it should take you about 30 to 40 hours of Pokémon adventuring before you'll be able to reach Blueberry Academy.



If that seems a little steep, the trainers in the Indigo Disk are all incredibly high level anyway, so you'll want to spend that time training up a strong team.

Do I need to beat The Teal Mask to play The Indigo Disk?

Yes. As the Indigo Disk continues the story of two characters introduced in The Teal Mask, Carmine and Kieran, you'll have to play through the short Kitakami field trip and befriend the legendary Ogerpon before you'll be able to head over to Blueberry Academy.

You can rush through The Teal Mask's story in about 5 hours if you really want; however, there are a lot of great Pokémon to catch and new areas to explore.

What level are the Pokémon in The Indigo Disk?

The Pokémon in The Indigo Disk are some of the highest ever in a Pokémon game, with wild Pokémon starting out at around level 60 before quickly ramping up into the 70s. Trainers, likewise, have Pokémon around the same level and the main Blueberry Academy Elite Four have Pokémon ranging from level 70 to the high 80s.



More importantly, however, is that all battles at Blueberry Academy are double battles; furthermore, trainers employ competitive strategies and use items such as Focus Sashes.

How to unlock The Indigo Disk DLC

Unlocking The Indigo Disk DLC happens automatically if you have cleared the main story and The Teal Mask.

Professor Clavell will call you back to Naranja/Uva Academy immediately upon loading the game. Upon arriving at the academy, you will meet the forgetful Cyrano and he will whisk you immediately away to Blueberry Academy. Don't worry, you can fast travel back to Paldea and Kitakami at any time.

